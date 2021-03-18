Farm to Table Online Grocery Store partnered with a VancouverisAwsome to Award Customer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm to Table Online Grocery Store partnered with a Local Media Company to Award Customer

Farm to Table Super Market announced today Partnered with the local Media company to award customers in the coming month.
The Award includes:
• 1 Month of Free Groceries, Delivered Courtesy of Farm to Table Market (Valued at $400)
• A Two Rivers Meats Essential Meat Box (Valued at $120)
• 10 Ready Eat Fit Camp Foods Healthy Meals (Valued at $140)

With or without the pandemic, online grocery shopping will definitely become a trend in 2021 and beyond. In fact, a recent survey shows that 86% of Canadians would like their groceries delivered to their homes.

That's a significant percentage of the population who is interested in click-and-deliver.

If you live in the Vancouver area, then you have a lot of options to contend with. That's great because it means the online grocery shopping in Vancouver will need to innovate to get more of the market share.

The winner in all this is you, the customer.

About Farm To Table Online Grocery:

Put your trust in Farm to Table Market as they have been doing this for 8 years now, ever since they began in a quiet Ambleside Park neighbourhood. There are an art and a science to selecting the best growers, knowing what the food's personality is like, and when to pick them and bring them into the store. It isn't as simple as it might sound.

Online grocery shopping in Vancouver keeps on expanding and growing as the demands of customers like you keep transforming.
The main thing for you to remember is that there is no need to sacrifice your palate and health when you are using your credit card to do grocery delivery.

As long as you plan 24-48 hours in advance, and remember to stick to your favourites, you will do fine.

If you want to get organic food and prepared meals delivered right to your door, check out Farm to Table Market's Grocery Free Delivery services today!

Jason Yang
Farm to Table Online Grocery
+1 604-559-6406
email us here

