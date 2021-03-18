Ohio Department of Education Announces RemotEDx Subgrant Awardees for Nonprofit and Community-Based Student Learning and Remote Education Partners

Release date: 3/18/2021

Columbus, OHIO – As part of its RemotEDx initiative – an initiative that brings together remote, hybrid and blended learning partners from across the state to help schools and districts enhance, expand and more effectively scale high-quality remote, hybrid and blended education delivery models - the Ohio Department of Education recently awarded subgrants to nonprofit and community-based organizations partnering with schools to help improve remote caring, teaching and learning opportunities for Ohio’s most underserved students.

Seventeen subgrantees were selected from a pool of 150 applicants. Subgrantees received up to $150,000 from the Ohio’s CARES Act funds to achieve one or more of the following:

Identifying, creating and implementing high-quality instruction;

Supporting student wellness, participation and engagement;

Supporting professional learning for school leaders and educators;

Supporting learning management systems and interoperable platforms;

Capturing and sharing lessons learned from two decades of e-learning.

Lead applicants receiving awards include: Advanced Methods in Innovation Akron Zoo Bonds of Union Cleveland Playhouse (AA) Courageous Community Services Geauga Grown Partnership Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association JASON Learning Muskingum Area Mental Health and Recovery Services Muskingum County Community Foundation Ohio Distance Learning Association Ohio Historical Society (Ohio History Connection) Partnership for Innovations in Education Spice Field Kitchen TomTod Ideas 1 University of Toledo School Psychology Program WOSU Public Media

“We see a tremendous impact when schools and community partners work together to support students,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria. “RemotEDx is designed not only to set the stage for these kinds of partnerships, but also to provide the resources needed for their success.” The full list of awardees including their named partners can be found on the RemotEDx funding opportunities webpage.

