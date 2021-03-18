Orthodontist Behind RetainersDirect.com Stirs Competition With Streamlined Ordering

Perfect Impression Kit Shipped Right To Your Door

Entrepreneur DDS upgrades an online clear retainer ordering process to help customers get the perfect impression from home.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 18th, RetainersDirect.com announced the unveiling of a new user-centric website streamlining the process for ordering clear retainers online. Hosted on the Shopify Platform, the new portal enables Retainers Direct to deliver a cutting-edge, intuitive ordering process that makes clear retainers more accessible. The goal is to help customers enjoy straighter smiles by mail with no need for in-office consultations or visits.

"After researching the alternatives, we saw a need to establish a customer-centric solution that provides the same level of high-quality you would expect from your orthodontist delivered right to your door," says Retainers Direct Founder, Darren Haltom.

RetainersDirect is able to offer a fully virtual ordering process after developing a proprietary impression kit and system allowing customers without any experience or familiarity with orthodontics to make a perfect impression. Every retainer shipped from the company's lab to customers is modeled and reviewed by board-certified orthodontists. A customer can expect to receive a fully custom, perfect-fitting retainer within two to three weeks of initial order placement.

"Many people report that their teeth are slowly moving, and they are worried it will worsen or cause problems in the future. These people are often happy with their smiles and are not interested in straightening their teeth; they don't want them to get worse," shares Darren Haltom.

Once created using 3D modeling based on a do-it-yourself impression kit completed by a customer, a clear retainer can be worn at night to prevent teeth from drifting to create a straighter, brighter smile. Many customers also use them to protect teeth against clenching and grinding. As an oral care aid, a retainer can be used to get a brighter smile through teeth whitening.

Albuquerque-based RetainersDirect is an industry expert for online cosmetic and oral care. Founded by a board-certified DDS, the company strives to provide the same services people seek for preventing teeth movement at orthodontic offices from the comfort of home.

For more information regarding how to order a retainer from home using this new platform, call (833) 478-7645, email smile@retainersdirect.com or visit https://www.retainersdirect.com/