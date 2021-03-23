Auto Hail Company Expands Operations Into Mid-Texas Region In Preparation For Storm Season

Auto Hail Company Expands Operations Into Mid-Texas

With storms rolling into the midwest and south, new expansion helps mid-Texas vehicle owners get fast paintless dent repair.

BIG SPRINGS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto hail damage sparks fear in those who experience brutal storms during the spring season. However, a new service is coming to the area, thanks to a specialized auto body repair service.

Weather trends in the past have shown that late March is the best time to prepare for auto damage from spring storms. CEO David Temple created Auto Hail Company to offer paintless dent repair (PDR) to his customers.

In December, Temple announced a new expansion into mid-Texas that would address the rising concerns of vehicle body repairs and hail damage. The expansion will answer the higher demands of vehicle repairs after hail storms. Customers in this region will now have access to expert PDR services to fix body damage, including certified technicians who meet this new demand.

"Storms hit mid and rural Texas hard the past few years; that's why we want to be prepared to help meet the demand once storm season takes effect," says Temple, who founded the automotive paintless dent repair shop 20 years ago. "As a recommended shop by insurance companies, we're able to speed up the claims and repair process more efficiently, which helps alleviate stress from our customers who want their vehicles fixed."

With spring, weather changes from the north bringing new storms to Texas. Many vehicle owners experience unexpected body damage from these hail storms. PDR services are easier and more affordable than ordering full-body repairs, and the results are just the same without the time or need to strip off old paint.

Auto Hail Company's CEO created a comprehensive plan to expand operations and hire local workers to assist with the new demand. Vehicles with auto hail damage can have dents and dings removed quickly, restoring the vehicle's condition to its pre-storm condition within a matter of days in most cases.

Temple has been working on a comprehensive plan to expand operations since last year. The robust services will help thousands of vehicle owners in need of repairs. Previously, Temple's company implemented new contactless drop-off services during the pandemic.

With the new expansion, Temple is also looking for more local technicians who are passionate about auto repairs and restoring vehicles to pristine condition after hail damage.

"By hiring local workers, we want to do our part to help improve economic conditions. Being from a small town in the midwest myself, you can feel the pride of what hiring local means, and we want to do our part," Temple says.

Biography: David Temple founded Auto Hail Company over 20 years ago. The Veteran Owned body shop was founded in Manhattan, Kansas then expanded to Baldwin, MO, and Dallas, TX. The shop specializes in paintless dent repairs, removing dents and dings expertly while reducing the customer's costs. Learn more at www.autohailcompany.com.