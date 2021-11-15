Digital Fund: The new small-dollar donation accelerator for political success

Launching a digital fundraising campaign is crucial this election cycle as more donors are turning to digital platforms connecting with candidates.

We have taken a brand-building approach with our candidates which resonates with donors, and our dedication to understanding the donor journey has given us early success in fundraising.” — Dustin Capp, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Fund, a recent start-up, hit a significant milestone breaking one million in digital fundraising within just a few months. As we head into this upcoming midterm election season, Digital Fund is positioned to lead in small-dollar donation advertising, raising awareness, and fundraising for campaigns or causes they choose. "We have taken a brand-building approach with our candidates which resonates with donors, and our dedication to understanding the donor journey has given us early success in fundraising," say's Dustin Capp, CEO.

Political campaigns traditionally relied on methods that resulted in costly fees and minimal accountability for proprietary data collection. Digital Fund is transcending this category by reinventing grassroots fundraising tactics for small-dollar donors with innovative technology that boosts the engagement and analytics capabilities of those who contribute.

Dustin Capp, the founder, and CEO of Digital Fund, is an Internet Marketing Entrepreneur. His company Capptomic helped entrepreneurs harness the power of paid ads and earned media to skyrocket their brand engagement and sales while successfully launching and scaling BrandxMedica, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand.

The future of political campaigns lies in digital fundraising and building engagement with donors. More people are donating online than ever before, which means that building a digital fundraising grassroots movement has become more prominent this election season.

"We see a rise in the grassroots movement across the country. One trend to pay close attention to in this election cycle is who is winning the small-dollar donation battle," say's Capp.

Digital Fund has transformed the donor journey utilizing technology to build accurate data segmentation, which is extremely important for grassroots digital fundraising.

The new era of fundraising has arrived, and candidates need to modernize their grassroots strategies. With this shift comes an opportunity for political campaigns to build momentum through online campaigns, ultimately optimizing engagement that increases small-dollar donations. Candidates must ensure they use this strategy to engage with potential voters and raise awareness about important issues this campaign cycle.

Tracking small-dollar donations can provide an accurate barometer for how a candidate is performing.

About

Digital Fund, a digital fundraising firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, has emerged to become one of the hottest ad production and digital fundraising firms. They have produced outstanding results for conservative candidates and non-profits.