'Email & More' Panel Assesses a Year of Black Diversity in Email

One Year Later, What Has Changed for Black Email Professionals?

With the events that happened in 2020, the world came to a complete halt, and companies had a chance to reflect on their representation. A year has passed, and we reflect on how things have progressed” — Adeola Sole, Senior Consultant, Holistic Email Marketing

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email & More, the premier email industry online panel hosted by Holistic Email Marketing, made its debut in 2020 with the first all-Black email marketing panel to discuss the Black experience in the predominantly white email industry. On 30th March, Email & More will address the issue again with a panel of Black professionals who will review what has changed over the last 12 months.

Registration is open now for Email & More: Black Diversity in the Email Industry, One Year On, beginning at 4.15 p.m. BST on 30th March with a meet-and-greet for attendees, followed by a discussion at 4.30 p.m. moderated by Holistic's Adeola Sole and featuring a stellar panel of business professionals:

• Kwabena Agyeman-Mensah, YouTube Lead, Google

• Gavin Laugenie, Head of Strategy & Insight, for dotdigital

• Lisa S. Jones, CEO & Founder, EyeMail Inc

• Annette Evans, Head of People, Global Processing Services

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions after the discussion.

About Email & More

Email & More, which kicked off Series 2 in February 2021, continues to bring brand and vendor speakers together on the issues that matter most to today's email professionals, like lifecycle marketing, conversion tactics, content, Helpful Marketing, deliverability, testing as well as diversity, equality and inclusion.

All 14 episodes from Series 1 are available for on-demand viewing at the Email & More site. Series 2 episodes are available on-demand shortly after recording .

About Holistic Email Marketing

Holistic Email Marketing, an email marketing consultancy, takes the Holistic Approach to email marketing and puts the customer, their journey and the information they provide through their actions at the centre of its ethos. This enable marketers to benefit from email marketing strategies and email marketing programmes that achieve the 1:1 personalisation today's customers desire.

