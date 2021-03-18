Mediterranean Cistus incanus Tea Recognized as a Key Oral Health Strategy to Promote Oral Cavity Hygiene
Cistus incanus can serve as an alternative natural antibacterial and anti-biofilm component against oral infections.
High-quality Mediterranean Cistus incanus is in large demand and short supply. Our online store keeps high-quality Cistus in stock. It’s our most popular tea due to its mild taste and health benefits.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 20 every year, the FDI World Dental Federation asks the world to unite to help reduce the burden of oral diseases, which affect individuals, health systems, and economies everywhere. Their purpose: to empower people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to secure good oral health. One key oral health strategy involves drinking Mediterranean Cistus incanus tea.
According to the Public Library of Science Journal, Cistus incanus tea could serve as an alternative natural antibacterial and anti-biofilm component against oral infections. Cistus incanus tea works well for oral cavity hygiene. It can be used as a mouth rinse in place of fluoride mouthwash. Its biofilm-busting activities significantly reduce oral bacteria and leave the mouth feeling clean.
Biofilm is a slimy layer of bacteria that can form on surfaces, and it may contribute to the development and persistence of chronic disease because it allows bacteria to evade antibiotics. Cistus incanus breaks down biofilm in the mouth, helping to destroy it and restore a healthy microbial balance in the human body. Drinking Cistus incanus tea, or even swishing it as a mouth rinse, has been shown to provide oral health benefits and decrease adherence of pathogenic bacteria in the mouth.
“High-quality Mediterranean Cistus incanus is in large demand and short supply,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “We make sure we keep plenty of high-quality Cistus in stock for sale at our online store. It’s our most popular tea due to its mild, floral taste and many health benefits.”
All-natural, uncaffeinated Cistus incanus tea brings many health benefits. It offers significant and scientifically proven immune support and scientifically proven relief of cold and flu symptoms. It also may help to repel mosquitoes and ticks, and it can be used externally to cleanse the skin and ameliorate eczema, acne, and psoriasis.
Cistus incanus has strong health-promoting properties through its antioxidant, immunomodulatory, bacteriostatic, and anti-fungal activities. It also contains polyphenols that may destroy free radicals, inhibit the formation and development of inflammation in the body, and have a preventive effect on cardiovascular diseases. Through bioflavonoids, it works synergistically with vitamin C, enhancing its action, and also protects the mucous membrane of the stomach to help prevent the formation of ulcers.
Cistus incanus tea should be sourced from wild-flowering plants that grow in their native Mediterranean soil and climate. Plants growing in arid Mediterranean ecosystems endure multiple stressors and harsh conditions, such as drought, high sun exposure, and high temperatures. Mediterranean plants produce high levels of polyphenols to protect themselves against these stressors. It should also be naturally harvested from the buds, flowers, leaves, and stems to ensure the highest quality, most available polyphenol content. No chemicals – pesticides, heavy metals, fertilizers, or herbicides – should be used in its production.
“It can be difficult to identify a reputable, reliable source of Cistus incanus tea,” Van der Linden says. “The Linden Botanicals Cistus incanus FAQ provides lots of information on its oral health benefits, use as a mosquito and tick repellant, immune support benefits, psoriasis and eczema support, and brewing techniques.”
Oral diseases are a major health concern. Oral diseases lead to pain and discomfort, social isolation, and loss of self-confidence, and they’re often linked to other serious health issues. The good news: most oral health conditions are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages. This year, the FDI World Dental Federation and Linden Botanicals are focusing on the importance of oral health for overall health because good oral health can help people live a longer, healthier life.
