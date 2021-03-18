Royalton Barracks/Arrest Warrant/ Fugitive From Justice/ Possession of Narcotics
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B200857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2021 / 9:41 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Rd. South Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant/Fugitive from Justice/Possession of Narcotics
ACCUSED: Mr Casey Maville
AGE:34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Harlow Rd. in Royalton for a
report that Casey Maville was residing there. Mr Maville had four active
Vermont warrants for his arrest and an extraditable warrant out of New
Hampshire. Mr Maville was taken into custody without incident. During a search
incident to arrest, Mr Maville was found to be in possession of narcotics. Mr
Maville was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks for
processing. Mr Maville was issued conditions and held on $25,000 bail. He was
cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor to answer to
the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2021 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $25,000
