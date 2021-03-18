Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,282 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/Arrest Warrant/ Fugitive From Justice/ Possession of Narcotics

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B200857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                              

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2021 / 9:41 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Rd. South Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant/Fugitive from Justice/Possession of Narcotics

 

ACCUSED: Mr Casey Maville                                               

AGE:34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Harlow Rd. in Royalton for a

report that Casey Maville was residing there.  Mr Maville had four active

Vermont warrants for his arrest and an extraditable warrant out of New

Hampshire.  Mr Maville was taken into custody without incident. During a search

incident to arrest, Mr Maville was found to be in possession of narcotics.  Mr

Maville was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks for

processing. Mr Maville was issued conditions and held on $25,000 bail.  He was

cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor to answer to

the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2021 @ 1230 PM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $25,000

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/Arrest Warrant/ Fugitive From Justice/ Possession of Narcotics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.