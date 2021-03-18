Royalton Barracks/Arrest Warrant/ Fugitive From Justice/ Possession of Narcotics

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:21B200857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2021 / 9:41 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Rd. South Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant/Fugitive from Justice/Possession of Narcotics

ACCUSED: Mr Casey Maville

AGE:34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Harlow Rd. in Royalton for a

report that Casey Maville was residing there. Mr Maville had four active

Vermont warrants for his arrest and an extraditable warrant out of New

Hampshire. Mr Maville was taken into custody without incident. During a search

incident to arrest, Mr Maville was found to be in possession of narcotics. Mr

Maville was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton barracks for

processing. Mr Maville was issued conditions and held on $25,000 bail. He was

cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor to answer to

the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2021 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.