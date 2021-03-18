Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,282 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x4)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B400953

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 14, 2021, approximately 2301 hours

LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x4)                       

                        Recklessly Endangering Other Person

 

ACCUSED: Mark A. Poro

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

 

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 14, 2021, approximately 2301 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a  disturbance that occurred on US Route 7 in Rutland Town, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the victims who stated that he/she was assaulted with a deadly weapon by a household/family member. The accused was identified as Mark A. Poro of Clarendon, Vermont.

 

 

Poro was ordered held without bail and subsequently lodged at Southern State Correctional Center. Poro is scheduled to appear in Court on 03/15/2021 at 1230 PM

 

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: March 15th, 2021 at 1230

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x4)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.