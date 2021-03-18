Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x4)
CASE#: 21B400953
TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 14, 2021, approximately 2301 hours
LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x4)
Recklessly Endangering Other Person
ACCUSED: Mark A. Poro
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 14, 2021, approximately 2301 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a disturbance that occurred on US Route 7 in Rutland Town, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the victims who stated that he/she was assaulted with a deadly weapon by a household/family member. The accused was identified as Mark A. Poro of Clarendon, Vermont.
Poro was ordered held without bail and subsequently lodged at Southern State Correctional Center. Poro is scheduled to appear in Court on 03/15/2021 at 1230 PM
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: March 15th, 2021 at 1230
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.