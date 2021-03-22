HOST partners with CriticalArc to enhance campus safety
Three-year contract to enable improved safeguarding for entire campus community.
We look forward to this new partnership with CriticalArc to ensure safety measures operate at the highest level by keeping everyone connected and enabling the most efficient response to any situation.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOST has launched a new partnership with CriticalArc, creators of SafeZone, in a bid to further enhance safety and support for staff and guests across HOST’s entire campus community.
— Mark Flinton, Campus Operations Director
Using SafeZone, HOST’s campus security team has been able to deliver a more rapid response to calls for assistance across all campus facilities, and to better support and assist guest and staff working remotely.
The technology has also enabled responders to pinpoint the precise locations of individuals calling for assistance in a wide range of situations, including those working alone out of hours, those with vulnerabilities, and those with medical emergencies.
Guests and staff can check-in and use the service with the SafeZone mobile app which puts them in immediate contact with the security control room or they can chat with the Front Office team if they have any questions. The technology also makes it easy for the security team to optimise response and provide appropriate intervention in the event of an emergency.
As part of the new partnership, HOST will be able to deliver the same level of safety & security to its guests whether they are workers on a nationally significant infrastructure project or students on a university campus.
Mark Flinton, Campus Operations Director, said: “In these uncertain times, the safety of our guests and visitors is at the forefront of everything we do. At HOST, we are constantly reviewing ways to enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone in our community. We look forward to this new partnership with CriticalArc and using SafeZone to ensure our safety measures operate at the highest level by keeping everyone connected and enabling the most efficient response to any potential situation.”
“It’s more important than ever to keep in touch with their guests and staff, to fulfil their duty of care and ensure that those who need help of any kind get the quickest possible response,” said DarrenChalmers-Stevens, Managing Director of CriticalArc. “We are delighted to be working with HOST by implementing SafeZone to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and guests.”
For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to www.criticalarc.com or email contact@criticalarc.com.
About CriticalArc
Keeping your people safe is vital for today’s organizations. SafeZone, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution provides Safety Everywhere for your people, wherever you have duty of care. Through Real-time Coordination and Response, organizations are empowered to respond faster and more effectively to incidents of any scale. And SafeZone’s Operational Insights streamlines day-to-day operations and enables unprecedented post-incident learnings to continuously improve team performance and optimize future response. Quick to deploy, scalable, and easy to use, SafeZone is transforming how leading organizations manage the safety of millions of people every day.
For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to www.criticalarc.com, email contact@criticalarc.com or telephone +44 (0) 800 368 9876.
About HOST
HOST’s mission is to reinvent traditional hospitality management and set new standards across multiple sectors including energy, education, healthcare, transport and defence. HOST can offer the full solution to customers by designing, building and operating new accommodation spaces, or by operating existing accommodation stock.
In addition to having the ability to build carbon neutral, fully scalable accommodation, HOST’s core competencies include rooms reservations, housekeeping, maintenance, and food and beverage services. HOST also can create a bespoke accommodation booking portal for a wide range of projects as well as offering flexible commercial models, most particularly in the education sector.
For more information on HOST, please go to www.host.rhm.com, email info@host-rhm.com or telephone +44 (0) 800 054 2259.
