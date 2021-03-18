BIZOL Green Oil+ motor oil

Motor oil requirements for hybrid cars. Advantages of the BIZOL Green Oil+ motor oil vs conventional motor oil

Motor oil requirements for hybrid cars

In recent years, there has been a constant increase in sales of hybrid cars. The plug-in hybrids can be charged on the normal power grid. There are also many other variants of hybrid drives, as well as charging options for batteries on the market. Differences between the technologies can be seen, for example, in parallel and serial drives.

Unlike conventional cars, which are powered solely by a combustion engine, the combustion engine of a hybrid car runs only in certain situations and then often under low load. An increased switching frequency between the two drive technologies is then often comparable with an increased number of cold starts, depending on driving style. Particularly when frequent switching between the drive technologies while driving does not guarantee the necessary operating temperature of the engine, special requirements for the engine oil must be observed.

BIZOL Green Oil+ motor oil closes the gap of this requirement profile with its specially adapted properties. To match the needs for engine oil in hybrid cars or cars with start stop systems BIZOL engineers have developed new engine oil technologies. The COMB Lubriboost and 2D surface gel technology provides for better lubricity and a constant adhesion of the lubrication film on all engine parts. The OxShield technology allows for higher oxidation stability and ensures protection during prolonged oil change intervals. Tiny nanoparticles of a highly shearable material represent the so-called W-guard technology ensuring protection of all critical engine components that are highly susceptible to wear. BIZOL Green Oil+ minimizes the risk of LSPI.

While meeting the toughest performance requirements of German automotive industry, BIZOL Green Oil+ provide an extra layer of protection for the engine, and peace of mind for the car owner, by exploiting recent advances in lubrication science.

BIZOL team of engineers and scientists work to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Modern lubricants face higher demands than ever. Rapidly developing car technology, strickt requirements call for innovation. And BIZOL is up to the task. We combine German engineering expertise with the best raw materials and unique additive packages. Made in Germany from development to manufacture, our products exceed current industry standards.

If you choose BIZOL, you know you will have the best possible protection – not just today, but tomorrow as well.

