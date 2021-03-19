Jessup’s New Anti-Slip Grip Tape Optimizing Workplace Safety in Wet, Muddy and Greasy Environments
Commercial boat operators, oil rig operators, farmers and construction companies now have a new ally in Jessup’s new Safety Track® 3236 Ruff -N-Tuff™ Grit.
Our research revealed an ongoing market need for an anti-slip product with lasting durability, installs easily and has a lower price point than traditional anti-slip systems such as gritted paint.”MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touted as the Grip that is Dead Serious about Life Safety, Ruff -N-Tuff™ is an anti-slip tape engineered to withstand the harshest environments. The product was designed specifically for use on commercial workboats and outdoor heavy-duty equipment on farms, construction sites as well as oil rigs and lifts that are often exposed to salty ocean spray, mud and grease.
— Bill Bruhn, Product Manager, Jessup Manufacturing Company
Far from the typical anti-slip tapes that shreds easily, Ruff-N-Tuff™ is built to last using heavy-duty aluminum oxide grit, a tough polyurethane coating and an exceptionally strong adhesive.
Jessup is a global manufacturer recognized worldwide for its expertise in adhesive coatings. When asked about the motivation for engineering this new product, Bill Bruhn, product manager who leads Jessup’s product development and innovation process, said, “Our research revealed an ongoing market need for an anti-slip product with lasting durability, is multi-functional, installs easily, and has a much lower price point than traditional anti-slip systems such as gritted paint.”
Ruff-N-Tuff ™ is one of the most rugged anti-slip tapes available on the market; however, despite its hardiness, the anti-slip tape is as easy to install. “But it is important to install per our instructions,” said Bruhn, adding the key is ensuring the surface is clean and then simply peel, stick and go. Ruff -N-Tuff™ is available in 60’ and 30’ rolls and 6” x 24” treads. For further information, visit; jessupmfg.com or call 1-888-711-7735 to place an order.
ABOUT JESSUP MANUFACTURING
Founded in 1956, Jessup Manufacturing Company has grown into a global manufacturer of adhesive coated films. The company is recognized worldwide for its world-class service, support and product quality provided to a growing customer base that includes the national defense, healthcare workers and first responders, as well as the pharmaceutical, food processing, chemical, action sports, transportation sectors (aerospace, automotive, rail, marine), energy, architecture, construction, advertising and safety graphics media diversified manufacturing markets. Jessup was deemed an essential manufacturer and has remained open during the pandemic.
Jessup is currently expanding its McHenry operations by 30,000 square feet and increasing its material coating capacity by almost double. The company is actively hiring.
In addition to its griptape product line, Jessup’s global brands include Solve+Make™, Jessup’s service for making application-specific adhesive coated films; Safety Track® anti-slip tapes and treads; Glo Brite® photoluminescent films and exit signs; Asphalt Art® and TexWalk® media for printed graphics.
George Sloan
Jessup Manufacturing Company
email us here