Top Fitness Walking Brand ‘Walk at Home’ Releases New Basketball-Inspired Workout on YouTube Channel
In time for March Madness, fitness walking brand Walk at Home has a new workout starring college basketball legend Taja Wilson that blends steps with hoops.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In time for March Madness, Walk at Home, the world’s leading fitness walking brand, is releasing a new workout starring college basketball legend Taja Wilson that blends steps with hoops.
1 Mile “Sports-Inspired” Workout by Walk at Home and Taja Wilson officially launches at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 19, on Walk at Home’s YouTube channel, which has more than 3 million subscribers. It’s the brand’s very first sports-inspired workout, with Wilson blending classic Walk at Home moves with her favorite basketball drills.
“We are thrilled to propel the Walk at Home mission with incredible, new-generation instructors like Taja,” says Marie Bullano, Vice President of Walk at Home. “We are excited to incorporate more themes into our fitness offerings such as sports-inspired workouts, circuit training, and more. We are looking forward to creating fresh content to serve all walks of life.”
The 15-minute workout can be viewed for free at https://www.youtube.com/user/walkathomemedia as well as on the popular Walk at Home app, which is at https://walktv.walkathome.com/.
Wilson is best known for her awe-inspiring college basketball career at Michigan State University and Xavier University. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in Sports Business Administration and is a contributor to ESPN.
“At the end of my college basketball journey, I suffered a career-ending injury and, unfortunately, my lifelong dream of pursuing a WNBA career ended,” Wilson says. “But with the end of that season, came the birth of a new dream! I ventured into programming fitness videos because I identified with Walk at Home’s incredible mission and I had a passion for introducing others to the world of fitness in exciting and accessible new ways!”
Walk at Home is the world's leading at-home fitness walking brand. Created by Leslie Sansone, Walk at Home has helped MILLIONS of people live active and healthy lives for over 30 years. Walk at Home is one of the top-selling fitness brands at mass retail, including Walmart, Target, and QVC. Walk at Home’s popular YouTube channel has over 3 million subscribers and is ranked as one of the TOP FITNESS CHANNELS on YouTube. Walk at Home's best-selling app features the popular calendar of workouts. Learn more at WalkAtHome.com.
Creator Leslie Sansone has been featured in Good Housekeeping, Woman's World, Family Circle, Healthy Living, Vogue India, Glamour Magazine, and other top wellness publications as well as on CNN, Today, and CBS This Morning.
Press Contact: Justin K. Arnold
JCH Media Publicity
Publicity@JCHMediaInc.com
Art may be downloaded here
Justin Arnold
JCH Media Publicity
email us here