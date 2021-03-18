Lauth Investigations International Return Assets Division Welcomes Rebecca Maniatis to the team
BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 22nd, 2021, Rebecca Maniatis joined the Lauth Investigations International team filling the critical role of HR Generalist. Rebecca received her certification in Human Resource Management from Villanova University and is currently a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Prior to joining Lauth, Rebecca’s served in such roles as HR Administrator for the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado as well as several operational roles for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Throughout her career, Rebecca has overseen every stage of the employee life-cycle, with an emphasis on recruiting, on-boarding, training, and coaching. Rebecca also holds a BFA in Dance from Stephens College, with minors in Business Administration and Elementary Education.
“We believe Rebecca will add a new level of energy, direction, and insight to the HR functions here at Lauth and are excited to have her as part of the leadership team.” says Christie Haas, Executive Vice President.
About Lauth Investigations International
In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado. To learn more about the Return Assets Division, visit us online at www.returnassets.com.
Thomas Lauth
“We believe Rebecca will add a new level of energy, direction, and insight to the HR functions here at Lauth and are excited to have her as part of the leadership team.” says Christie Haas, Executive Vice President.
About Lauth Investigations International
In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado. To learn more about the Return Assets Division, visit us online at www.returnassets.com.
Thomas Lauth
Lauth Investigations International
+1 3176442788
email us here