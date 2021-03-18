Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is Recognized as a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer
Street Volkswagen’s verified customer ratings were used to name the company a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer in the U.S. in the second annual competition.
We are thrilled and humbled by this award. Thank you to our loyal customers for confiding in us and doing business with us year after year.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is being honored in the second annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Program. The 2020 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.6 stars out of a possible five stars. The select group of dealers are being celebrated for their commitment to building consumer confidence through exceptional service and customer care.
— John Luciano, General Manager/Owner
“CARFAX has more than 2.2 million verified customer ratings and reviews for dealerships around the country,” said Bill Eager, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. “The Top-Rated Dealer program recognizes the best of the best for exceptional service and customer care.”
This is the second award in 2021 that Street Volkswagen has received for its customer experience and care. Earlier in the year, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo received the 2021 DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award for the Volkswagen Brand in Texas and in the United States.
“We are thrilled and humbled by this award,” John Luciano, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo General Manager/Owner said. “Thank you to our loyal customers for confiding in us and doing business with us year after year.”
You can look for Street Volkswagen of Amarillo 2020 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer badge on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide customers.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here