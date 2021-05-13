Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Tennessee Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure to call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Tennessee to call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if they had exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MEMPHIS , TENNESSEE , USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Tennessee or their immediate family to please call Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old.

According to the Advocate, "If the person we have just highlighted sounds like your husband or dad, his lung cancer diagnosis is recent and his exposure to asbestos took place prior to 1982-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most skilled asbestos exposure attorneys-and he will know exactly how to assist a person like who we have described with their compensation. Sadly---most people like who we have described never get compensated-because they are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too."

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, the Holston Army Plant, or the Arnold Air Force Base, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, coal miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.