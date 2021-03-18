ARC Ratings Announces the Appointment of Oliver Howard as Group CEO

About

ARC Ratings, S.A. is registered as a Credit Rating Agency with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), within the scope of the Regulation (EC) Nº 1060/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 September, and recognised as External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI). ARC Ratings (UK) Limited is registered as a Credit Rating Agency with the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, within the scope of the Statutory Instrument Nº 266/2019, of 13 February, and recognised as ECAI. Amalgamating the know-how and background of six experienced partner agencies on four continents, ARC Ratings takes advantage of its global reach, local expertise and network-based approach to best serve issuers and investors by assigning stable credit ratings that optimally identify credit risk. ARC Ratings addresses the global capital markets’ need for a stronger competitive environment in the credit rating business. ARC Ratings results from the combined efforts of six domestic CRAs to transform one of them, Companhia Portuguesa de Rating, S.A. (CPR), into a global CRA. ARC Ratings network has twenty-one offices globally, assigning ratings in approximately thirty countries spanning Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

