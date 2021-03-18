ARC Ratings Announces the Appointment of Oliver Howard as Group CEO
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Oliver Howard has been appointed as an executive director of ARC Ratings, S.A. and ARC Ratings (UK) Limited. He will also assume the role of Group CEO effective immediately, with overall responsibility for the ARC Ratings business worldwide.
Prior to joining ARC Oliver worked with Barclays Bank for 13 years, performing a number of roles in Debt Finance & Credit within the UK as well as Senior Leadership roles based in both India & Africa. Most recently Oliver worked as an Investment Director at Qbera Capital LLP.
Commenting on his new role, Oliver added : “It’s fantastic to be joining ARC at such an exciting time in it’s history. Having been founded over 30 years ago the group has a strong customer base, deep pool of talent and established track record with investors across multiple jurisdictions. I am really excited about having the opportunity to work with the team and help lead the Group into the next stage of its strategic development”.
Dave King continues as an executive director of ARC Ratings, S.A. and ARC Ratings (UK) Limited and pursuant to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union he will be relocating to Portugal. Dave says “I am thrilled to welcome Oliver on board and really look forward to working closely with him to support attainment of the Group’s exciting growth potential”.
