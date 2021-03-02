ARC Ratings publishes its CLN Criteria, CLO Criteria, ABCP Criteria and TR Criteria

LONDON, ENGLAND, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dear Sir / Madam,

ARC Ratings (‘ARC’) has published its updated Global Credit-Linked Note and Repackaging Vehicle Rating Criteria, its updated Global Collateralised Loan Obligation (‘CLO’) Rating Criteria, its updated Global Asset Backed Commercial Paper (‘ABCP’) Criteria and its updated Global Criteria for Rating Trade Receivables-Backed Securitisations.

These reports are an update to the methodologies previously published in February 2020. There are no material changes and, as such, no rating impact

The full press releases can be accessed as follows:-
Global Credit-Linked Note and Repackaging Vehicle Rating Criteria PR - https://www.arcratings.com/uk/noticia/709&c=3
Global Collateralised Loan Obligation (‘CLO’) Rating Criteria PR - https://www.arcratings.com/uk/noticia/708?c=3
Global Asset Backed Commercial Paper (‘ABCP’) PR - https://www.arcratings.com/uk/noticia/711&c=3
Global Criteria for Rating Trade Receivables-Backed Securitisations PR - https://www.arcratings.com/uk/noticia/710&c=3

The updated methodologies can be accessed as follows:-
Global Credit-Linked Note and Repackaging Vehicle Rating Criteria PR - https://www.arcratings.com/admin-uk/modulo_pages/upload/files/20210226_CLN%20Criteria_updated_EN.pdf
Global Collateralised Loan Obligation (‘CLO’) Rating Criteria PR - https://www.arcratings.com/admin-uk/modulo_pages/upload/files/20210226_CLO%20Criteria_updated_EN.pdf
Global Asset Backed Commercial Paper (‘ABCP’) PR - https://www.arcratings.com/admin-uk/modulo_pages/upload/files/20210226_ABCP%20Criteria_updated_EN.pdf
Global Criteria for Rating Trade Receivables-Backed Securitisations PR - https://www.arcratings.com/admin-uk/modulo_pages/upload/files/20210226_TR%20Criteria_updated_EN.pdf


Kind regards,

philip.walsh@arcratings.com
Chief Ratings Officer
Philip Walsh


ARC Ratings (UK) Limited
30 Churchill Place
Canary Wharf
London E14 5RE
www.arcratings.com

Rhonda Moore
ARC Ratings
+441622397350 ext.
email us here

You just read:

ARC Ratings publishes its CLN Criteria, CLO Criteria, ABCP Criteria and TR Criteria

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rhonda Moore
ARC Ratings
+441622397350 ext.
Company/Organization
ARC Ratings
30 Churchill Place, Canary Wharf
London, E14 5RE
United Kingdom
+441622397350
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ARC Ratings, S.A. is an international credit rating agency based in Europe, registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and recognised as an External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI). Amalgamating the know-how and background of six experienced partner agencies on four continents, ARC Ratings takes advantage of its global reach, local expertise and network-based approach to best serve issuers and investors by assigning stable credit ratings that optimally identify credit risk. ARC Ratings addresses the global capital markets’ need for a stronger competitive environment in the credit rating business. ARC Ratings results from the combined efforts of six domestic CRAs to transform one of them, Companhia Portuguesa de Rating, S.A. (CPR), into a global CRA. ARC Ratings network has twenty-one offices globally, assigning ratings in approximately thirty countries spanning Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

https://www.arcratings.com/uk

More From This Author
ARC Ratings publishes its CLN Criteria, CLO Criteria, ABCP Criteria and TR Criteria
ARC Ratings has published its new Insurer Financial Strength Rating Criteria
ARC Ratings, S.A. accords a public, final AAA(sf) rating to the Series 2012-C Variable Funding Note by PFS Financing
View All Stories From This Author