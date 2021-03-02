ARC Ratings publishes its CLN Criteria, CLO Criteria, ABCP Criteria and TR Criteria
ARC Ratings (‘ARC’) has published its updated Global Credit-Linked Note and Repackaging Vehicle Rating Criteria, its updated Global Collateralised Loan Obligation (‘CLO’) Rating Criteria, its updated Global Asset Backed Commercial Paper (‘ABCP’) Criteria and its updated Global Criteria for Rating Trade Receivables-Backed Securitisations.
These reports are an update to the methodologies previously published in February 2020. There are no material changes and, as such, no rating impact
The full press releases can be accessed as follows:-
Global Credit-Linked Note and Repackaging Vehicle Rating Criteria PR - https://www.arcratings.com/uk/noticia/709&c=3
Global Collateralised Loan Obligation (‘CLO’) Rating Criteria PR - https://www.arcratings.com/uk/noticia/708?c=3
Global Asset Backed Commercial Paper (‘ABCP’) PR - https://www.arcratings.com/uk/noticia/711&c=3
Global Criteria for Rating Trade Receivables-Backed Securitisations PR - https://www.arcratings.com/uk/noticia/710&c=3
The updated methodologies can be accessed as follows:-
Global Credit-Linked Note and Repackaging Vehicle Rating Criteria PR - https://www.arcratings.com/admin-uk/modulo_pages/upload/files/20210226_CLN%20Criteria_updated_EN.pdf
Global Collateralised Loan Obligation (‘CLO’) Rating Criteria PR - https://www.arcratings.com/admin-uk/modulo_pages/upload/files/20210226_CLO%20Criteria_updated_EN.pdf
Global Asset Backed Commercial Paper (‘ABCP’) PR - https://www.arcratings.com/admin-uk/modulo_pages/upload/files/20210226_ABCP%20Criteria_updated_EN.pdf
Global Criteria for Rating Trade Receivables-Backed Securitisations PR - https://www.arcratings.com/admin-uk/modulo_pages/upload/files/20210226_TR%20Criteria_updated_EN.pdf
