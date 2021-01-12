ARC Ratings has published its new Insurer Financial Strength Rating Criteria

This report had previously been published in draft form for public consultation however no comments were received.

MAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurer Financial Strength Ratings’ Criteria

ARC Ratings has published its new Insurer Financial Strength Rating Criteria. This report had previously been published in draft form for public consultation however no comments were received. This methodology can be accessed at www.arcratings.com.

The Criteria set out a framework for assigning an ‘Insurer Financial Strength Rating’ (IFSR), which will be used by ARC to rate insurance companies. The Criteria are applicable across all insurance sectors, such as Life, Non-Life, Multiline, Captive or Reinsurance, as well as to insurance groups and their operating holding companies.

The IFSR is a rating assigned specifically to insurance companies. It measures the ability of the insurance company to fulfil its insurance claims and policyholder obligations in the medium-long term, which allows ARC to perform its analysis on a going concern basis. The IFSR is the result of four key analytical pillars that ARC believes represent the main drivers that reflect an insurance company’s credit profile. The first two pillars, Financial Profile and Business Profile, will result in a Baseline Rating (BR). This will assess the balance sheet strength and the business model and performance of the analysed entity in its market. The next two pillars, Governance and Risk Management and Other Adjustments, will potentially result in notching adjustments to the BR, therefore allowing a separation between what is purely performance (BR) and other qualitative factors related to governance, country risk and support (notching adjustments).

The IFSR represents the anchor rating that ARC will use to assign any other rating to the insurance entity or group as part of the rating process, including issuer long-term and short-term credit ratings, as well as ratings to debt obligations (senior, subordinated or hybrid issuances).

ARC only assigns International Scale ratings, which incorporate all sovereign risk and currency conversion issues, and are thus directly comparable across all countries. The latter are generally required by insurers and reinsurers that issue policies in several different countries and currency denominations. Certain markets may be characterised by inherent limitations that impose a country ceiling on the ratings that can be accorded to entities that operate in these markets.

Rhonda Moore
ARC Ratings
+44 1622 397 350
email us here

You just read:

ARC Ratings has published its new Insurer Financial Strength Rating Criteria

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rhonda Moore
ARC Ratings
+44 1622 397 350
Company/Organization
ARC Ratings
11 Hollingworth Court Turkey Mill, Ashford Road
Maidstone, Kent ME14 5PP
United Kingdom
+44 1622 397350
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ARC Ratings, S.A. is an international credit rating agency based in Europe, registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and recognised as an External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI). Amalgamating the know-how and background of six experienced partner agencies on four continents, ARC Ratings takes advantage of its global reach, local expertise and network-based approach to best serve issuers and investors by assigning stable credit ratings that optimally identify credit risk. ARC Ratings addresses the global capital markets’ need for a stronger competitive environment in the credit rating business. ARC Ratings results from the combined efforts of six domestic CRAs to transform one of them, Companhia Portuguesa de Rating, S.A. (CPR), into a global CRA. ARC Ratings network has twenty-one offices globally, assigning ratings in approximately thirty countries spanning Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

https://www.arcratings.com/uk

More From This Author
ARC Ratings has published its new Insurer Financial Strength Rating Criteria
ARC Ratings, S.A. accords a public, final AAA(sf) rating to the Series 2012-C Variable Funding Note by PFS Financing
Technical Amendment From The BCBS On Capital Treatment Of Non Performing Loans And External Ratings
View All Stories From This Author