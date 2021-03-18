Top 10 Best Places to Work in Idaho Highlights Microbe Formulas

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Stands Out Among Medium-Size Idaho Employers

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a health company established in 2017, was announced as one of the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Idaho in the Medium Employer category. Microbe Formulas has set out to restore hope and health around the globe through producing all-natural herbal supplements, educational media, and guided wellness programs.

Each year, for the last 13 years, the Best Places to Work in Idaho organization has selected and ranked workplaces solely through employee feedback. The annual survey that they distribute evaluates employer performance and satisfaction through 52 touch points that make up the employee experience.

Craig Randall, Microbe Formulas’ Culture Chief, says, “It’s an honor to be included in the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Idaho. ‘People First’ is one of our core values, so this really embodies what we stand for as a company. We have continued to do our best as an organization to make our employees feel valued through celebrating their milestones and offering every day benefits.”

Microbe team members receive a set amount of complementary supplements per month to assist in improving and managing their own individual health. Not only is this intended to encourage healthy employees, it also builds brand enthusiasm through personal experience. Along with that, they are supplied a monthly budget to execute “intentional acts” (acts of service) for other people at their discretion.

At the Microbe Formulas office in Meridian, ID, employees have access to an onsite fitness facility, a rock wall, a massage chair, healthy snacks, and Uplift ergonomic desks. They are also given access to offsite chiropractic care.

Ryan Riley, CEO of Microbe Formulas, says, “Our benefits have been specifically designed to give our team members every reason to trust in the authenticity of our mission. Our mission of ‘Creating solutions that work’ and ‘Spreading hope and health’ starts with our incredible team members, the faces behind the brand.”

On April 15th, Best Places to Work in Idaho will host a virtual award ceremony revealing where Microbe ranks in the top 10.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, sup- porting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Shawnda Huffman, Director of Public Relations for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or by email shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.