Customer Support – A Key Differentiator for dinCloud

At dinCloud, we believe each one of our valued users is our brand ambassador.

CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dinCloud, a leader in Virtual Workspaces and Cloud Services today announced their Customer Support to be one of the major key differentiators in their journey towards success.

Enterprises across the globe are flocking towards Cloud solutions. Not every organization is well conversant with IT related matters. A move towards the Cloud is indeed a strategic decision and you need the right Cloud Service Provider (CSP) for that.

dinCloud is a leading provider of Cloud Hosted Workspaces, Hosted Virtual Desktops, Cloud Hosted Servers and Hosted Virtual Databases. There are many cloud providers in the market, but one of the key features that sets dinCloud apart from the competition, is our superior Customer Support. At dinCloud, we strongly believe in making sure our customers get the best customer service experience in the market.

For someone with a non-IT background, the mere idea of a cloud migration may seem overwhelming. This is where our highly qualified and dedicated Customer Support cloud professionals comes into play. Our best in class Customer Support ensures your transition to the cloud infrastructure is as seamless as possible.

Our Customer Experience and Support division gets involved right from the on-boarding stage. By engaging with our valued users from the outset, our Support professionals are fully aware of the needs and concerns of our customers. Customer Support also serves as a liaison for all queries, issues or problems confronted during the various stages of the cloud migration.

Another key factor is the ease of accessibility and immediate responsiveness of our support staff towards your issues. At dinCloud, you will be fully treated to a 24/7/365 Customer Support that is readily available over email, phone, Skype and other channels.

The moment our support staff realizes that the issue can be better addressed via a screen sharing session, they inform the end user and a session is managed to solve issues

To further elevate our Customer Experience to the next level, we also periodically seek your satisfaction levels with our support team as well as cloud services as a whole. We take pride in the fact that 98% of our valued cloud users give positive feedback in our surveys related to the performance of Customer Support.

At dinCloud, we believe each one of our valued users is our brand ambassador. Don’t just take our word for it, as the Net Promoter Score (NPS) attained by dinCloud over the previous quarter was 89%.

NPS is a measure of the likelihood of our existing customer recommending our cloud services to another person or entity. This means almost 9 out of our 10 customers will vouch for dinCloud as a Cloud Service Provider, which is phenomenal.

The performance levels of our Customer Support teams are measured using quantifiable metrics such as the lowest turnaround times in the Cloud Computing industry. A superior Customer Support is one of the key differentiators of dinCloud. We have a firm belief that Customer Support is a never-ending process and we are there to assist you at every stage.

About dinCloud

dinCloud offers digital transformation services to organizations through its cloud platform. Each customer’s hosted private cloud offers Hosted Workspaces and Cloud Infrastructure that the customer controls. Services are available through dinCloud’s network of Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Organizations interested in business process outsourcing (BPO) can leverage Premier BPO to extend services from IT to other back office and front office functions as well.

Visit www.dinCloud.com, www.linkedin.com/company/dincloud, or follow @dinCloud on Twitter.