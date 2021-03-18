Kubbees BY Central Mountain Coffee TO LAUNCH ON QVC
Central Mountain Coffee Joins the 90+ Brands Discovered Through The Big Find Product SearchUSA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Mountain Coffee won judges over with their Kubbees during QVC and HSN’s The Big Find® product search and is scheduled to appear on QVC on 3/24/2021 at 1700EST . Through the second annual international search, which kicked off in July 2020, QVC and HSN discovered some of the most unique and innovative products in apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear, beauty, and new categories for this year including home décor, home innovations, electronics and culinary including food. Now, these brands will introduce their products to an audience of millions across QVC and HSN’s multiple platforms.
Central Mountain Coffees new exciting product Kubbees allows you to enjoy the great taste of gourmet Colombian coffee anytime, anywhere with ease.
Central Mountain Coffee is family-owned direct trade company which has family in Colombia and is partnered with Colombian farmers. Central Mountain Coffee uses coffee from award winning farms. Only the highest standards are used when making Kubbees. The company believes in sustainable ecofriendly products and brings high quality specialty coffee cubes to the marketplace. Kubbees are a quality product which will bring value to customers saving them time and money and is very convenient for you to enjoy.
QVC and HSN form one of the world’s largest video commerce platforms, reaching more than 90 million homes in the U.S. (380 million worldwide) via broadcast channels and millions more via streaming, web, mobile, and social platforms. As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC and HSN offer vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. The Big Find builds on QVC and HSN’s foundation of launching and fostering the growth of some of today’s most successful brands through the power of live video storytelling, discovery-driven shopping experiences, and loyal customer community-building.
“The Big Find offers entrepreneurs a platform to share their stories and bring their products to life,” said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. “We were amazed and inspired by all of the unique and innovative brands we had the privilege of meeting with during our product search and now we are excited to start introducing them to our customers across all of our platforms. We are committed to always bringing our customers new discoveries and a differentiated product assortment.”
For additional information on Central Mountain Coffee and their Kubbees contact Chad Galyean at chad.galyean@centralmountaincoffee.com and please visit www.centralmountaincoffee.com. To learn more about The Big Find and future opportunities, visit QVC.com and HSN.com.
“Our mission is to provide a unique gourmet coffee to the marketplace. We provide quality products at a competitive price. With one cup of coffee, we help awaken the lives of individuals on a daily basis so they may be inspired to enlighten and enrich society. Taste Central Mountain Coffee and start living!”
About QVC® and HSN®
QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes and on multiple websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.
HSN delivers the thrill of discovery through inspiring her passions. HSN is a leading interactive and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics. HSN engages customers on two broadcast networks reaching approximately 92 million homes, and on a website, mobile apps, and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.
Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, “Qurate Retail GroupSM”), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.
