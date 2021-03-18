ICARO Media Group and Agence France-Presse (AFP) Expand Global Media Partnership

AFP, World’s Most Comprehensive Global News Source and ICARO Media Group Announce Content Distribution Agreement for LATAM

Expanding our partnership with AFP to the LATAM markets further solidifies our relationship, and our common goal of providing unparalleled accuracy and bias-free media content to our subscribers” — Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a digital media technology company for global telecoms and media companies, announced today that its existing agreement with AFP for North American distribution will expand to include content distribution for the LATAM market. ICARO will provide access to AFP’s leading global news coverage through both its own series of AI-powered apps and its affiliated network of publishers and media company partnerships in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

AFP, the world’s oldest news agency, is a multi-lingual, multicultural news agency whose mission is to provide accurate, balanced and impartial coverage of news wherever and whenever it happens in the world on a continuous basis. Be it in text, photo, video, graphics or any other format, AFP’s duty is to seek and publish the truth in an increasingly disrupted world of information. As guaranteed by its founding statute, AFP speaks with an independent voice free of political, commercial or ideological influence.

“AFP is a leading global news agency and has over 200 bureaus covering 151 countries and 80 nationalities,” stated Paul Feller, CEO of ICARO Media Group. "Expanding our partnership with AFP to the LATAM markets further solidifies our relationship with AFP and our common goal of providing unparalleled accuracy and bias-free media content to our subscribers. With truly global, multi-language news, sports, eSports, lifestyle, entertainment and health & fitness content released and produced each day, AFP is an invaluable resource and partner for ICARO.”

The ICARO product suite, initially launched in 2020, has partnered with global telecoms, media companies and television networks with over 100M potential users in LATAM and North America. ICARO’s SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

ICARO Super App features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and London.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Agence France-Presse

AFP is a global news agency delivering fast, accurate, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from conflicts to politics, economics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology. With hundreds of bureaus covering countries across the world, and 80 nationalities represented among its more than two thousand collaborators, AFP operates regional hubs in five geographical zones (Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East). AFP delivers the news in video, text, photos, multimedia and graphics to a wide range of customers including newspapers and magazines, radio. With its "guarantee of excellence" - editorial quality and reliability, the guiding principle of speed and accuracy, diversity and dynamism, innovative multimedia products, and a long service tradition - AFP aims to maintain and strengthen its position as one of the greatest news agencies in the world. https://www.afp.com/en .

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.