TV Advertising Industry Uses Algorithms For Programmatic Promotion

Programmatic TV advertising is increasingly becoming popular among TV advertising market trends. Programmatic advertising is the process of purchasing digital advertisements by automatically leveraging algorithms and machines. It eliminates human intervention in the advertisement purchasing process, making it quick and less expensive. With the help of programmatic advertising, an organization can publish as many ads a company wants on as many platforms as they desire. Also, it addresses the requirement for expanded reach of ads as utilization patterns have changed among crowds. Programmatic advertising is associated with programmatic TV sets which allow the audience to watch OTT platforms on TV. For instance, when a person is watching a movie or show on a programmatic TV set, an ad appears in the video player itself. These ads are called in-stream ads which can run as many times as an organizer wants, thus, causing an increase in reach towards the target audience.

The global TV advertising market size is expected to grow from $88.83 billion in 2020 to $92.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global TV market is expected to reach $93.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 0.4%.

The major players covered in the global TV advertising market are CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System), Comcast Corporation, Viacom Inc., Gray Television Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sun TV Network, The Walt Disney Company, Time Warner Cable, TV Today Network, Vivendi SA, British Broadcasting Corporation, Cox Communication, Discovery Communications Inc., Fisher Communication, LiveRail, TBC, Univision Communication, WPP, Omnicom Group, DENTSU INC., Publicis Groupe, IPG, Havas, Jacob Tyler, Division of Labor, THIEL, Anchour, ThreeSixtyEight, Daniel Brian Advertising, Gumas, BayCreative.

The global television advertising market is segmented by service type into terrestrial, multichannel, online, by delivery platform into cable television, satellite television, by broadcasting services into advertisement, subscription, by time slot: 20 seconds, 60 seconds, more than 60 seconds.

TV Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides TV advertising market overview, forecast TV advertising market size and growth for the whole market, TV advertising market segments, and geographies, TV advertising market trends, TV advertising market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

