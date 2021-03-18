DrKumo Selected National Winner of OCS Grant from US Department of Health and Human Services via Partnership with PACE
DrKumo, leader in Next-Gen RPM, selected one of the 17 national winners of the 2020 US Department of Health and Human Services OCS grant via PACE partnership.
We will continue to work on improving the health and well-being of the patients through our mission to integrate technology into healthcare”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo, leader in massively scalable next-generation remote patient monitoring (RPM) connected health technology, is a winner of the 2020 US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Community Services (OCS) grant via partnership with Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE).
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo Inc.
"DrKumo's cutting-edge cloud-based technology allows healthcare providers to remotely monitor their patients' medical conditions and modify their treatment planning based on continuous real-time data. This technological advancement in healthcare treatment helps reduce the burden on the healthcare system, resulting in an increased quality of care for patients and their overall health results," said Andrew Barrera, Procurement Manager, Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE).
DrKumo’s multi-award-winning solution powers the next-generation massively scalable continuous real-time remote patient monitoring (RPM) that features multicast data live streaming for chronic disease management, acute care, post-operation, and hospital-at-home programs to address hospital overcapacity issues and costs in healthcare, reduce health inequity, and optimize patients’ health.
“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious grant from HHS in partnership with PACE. We will continue to work on improving the health and well-being of the patients through our mission to integrate technology into healthcare,” Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
###
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care At Home. It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine.
The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
HHS is a cabinet-level executive branch department of the U.S. federal government with the goal of enhancing the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the sciences underlying medicine, public health, and social services.
About Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE)
Founded in 1976, PACE has been known as a leader in addressing poverty and economic inequity by creating economic solutions to meet the challenges of employment, education, housing, the environment, and business development in the Pacific Asian and other diverse communities.
Visit our website for more information: https://drkumo.com/
Dr. Christina Dokter
DrKumo Inc.
+1 866-435-6447
email us here