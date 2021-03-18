St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401117
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Darryl Cremo
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: March 17th, 2021 1056 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 831 Richard Crossing Road, Walden, VT
INCIDENT: Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
OPERATOR #1: Kenneth Phillips Sr.
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SEATBELT: No
INJURIES: Fatal
PASSENGER #1: Kyle Hartman
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
SEATBELT: Yes
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
PASSENGER #2: Amanda Belville
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SEATBELT: Yes
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
Vehicle #1
MAKE: Toyota
MODEL: Rav 4
YEAR: 2009
DAMAGE: Totaled
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/17/2021, at approximately 1056 hours, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury were notified of a single vehicle collision at 831 Richard Crossing Road in Walden, VT.
Preliminary investigation showed that Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed for the road conditions present, traveled off the western portion of the roadway and collided with a tree head on. As a result of the collision, Operator #1 collided with the windshield of the vehicle and died at the scene due to his injuries.
This collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Darryl Cremo at (802) 748-3111.