St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Darryl Cremo

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: March 17th, 2021 1056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 831 Richard Crossing Road, Walden, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

OPERATOR #1: Kenneth Phillips Sr.

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SEATBELT: No

INJURIES: Fatal

PASSENGER #1: Kyle Hartman

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

SEATBELT: Yes

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

PASSENGER #2: Amanda Belville

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SEATBELT: Yes

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

Vehicle #1

MAKE: Toyota

MODEL: Rav 4

YEAR: 2009

DAMAGE: Totaled

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/17/2021, at approximately 1056 hours, Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury were notified of a single vehicle collision at 831 Richard Crossing Road in Walden, VT.

Preliminary investigation showed that Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed for the road conditions present, traveled off the western portion of the roadway and collided with a tree head on. As a result of the collision, Operator #1 collided with the windshield of the vehicle and died at the scene due to his injuries.

This collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Darryl Cremo at (802) 748-3111.