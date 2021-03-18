New Haven Barracks/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B500468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/17/21 at 1833 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Stage Rd.

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Allison Dana

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/21 at 1833 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a speeding vehicle traveling north on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The vehicle operated by Allison Dana (27), was traveling at 72 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and issued Dana a citation for Excessive Speed. Dana was ordered to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.