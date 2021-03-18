New Haven Barracks/ Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B500468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/17/21 at 1833 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Stage Rd.
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Allison Dana
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/21 at 1833 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a speeding vehicle traveling north on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The vehicle operated by Allison Dana (27), was traveling at 72 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.
Troopers stopped the vehicle and issued Dana a citation for Excessive Speed. Dana was ordered to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.