New Haven Barracks/ Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B500468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Normile                             

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/21 at 1833 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Stage Rd.

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Allison Dana                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/21 at 1833 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a speeding vehicle traveling north on US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The vehicle operated by Allison Dana (27), was traveling at 72 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.

 

Troopers stopped the vehicle and issued Dana a citation for Excessive Speed. Dana was ordered to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION:      NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

