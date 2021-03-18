MouseBelt Startup School Partners with Stellar Development Foundation to Support Seed Projects
After multiple educational initiatives, MouseBelt and Stellar Development Foundation are forming a new partnership focused on startup mentorship and advising.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MouseBelt Labs—a blockchain accelerator and ecosystem of services supporting students and startups in the blockchain industry—announced today a partnership between their recently launched Startup School and the Stellar Development Foundation (“SDF”) concerning the Stellar Community Fund (“SCF”). The SCF gives builders all over the world a chance to kickstart Stellar-based projects and connect to the broader Stellar community. As part of MouseBelt’s initiative to bring their advising and educational opportunities to a wider audience, Startup School mentors will provide exclusive advising to selected SCF projects.
This initiative marks the most recent development in the collaborations between SDF and MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator. In October 2019, SDF signed on as one of the founding members of MouseBelt’s Blockchain Education Alliance—a network of industry leaders committed to supporting blockchain education and research at universities and beyond. Since then, the alliance has grown to include over 30+ top blockchain projects, as well as enterprise companies including Mastercard, ING Bank, Rolls-Royce and ABinBev. SDF has played an active role in the alliance providing workshops for student blockchain clubs and participating in MouseBelt’s monthly educational conference series REIMAGINE 2021.
In addition to supporting teams already involved in the SCF, MouseBelt aims to encourage participation from their University Program participants. The University Program supports education in blockchain development, business, and leadership at over 100+ universities in 24 countries. Students are encouraged to apply to both Startup School and the SCF.
MouseBelt Startup School is designed for active, early-stage founders who are working on building their companies as well as entrepreneurs looking to get started on a new project. Course lectures focus on cryptocurrencies as well as broader startup 101 lessons such as go-to-market strategy, fundraising, and pitching. As with any emerging industry, blockchain has faced many challenges in growth and adoption due to a lack of knowledge and experience in what it takes to build a successful blockchain product and company. “What we saw was missing in the space was the kind of business development support our accelerator provides. We want to help these technical projects, like the ones in the Stellar Community Fund, take their ideas to the next level and turn them into viable businesses” Ashlie Meredith, Head of Education at MouseBelt
The SCF Seed Fund seeks to support early-stage Stellar development of long-term utilities for the ecosystem and viable, for-profit, businesses building products and services. Today, 8 finalists have been selected from a total of 58 submitted projects to share 5,000,000 XLM determined by qualified vote on May 10th. Between now and April 26th, it’s time for the community to engage, ask questions, and provide valuable feedback to the finalists’ submissions before the final voting round. To read more about the announcement, visit this Medium article. Check out their projects and get involved yourself on communityfund.stellar.org/seed-fund. “This round of the Stellar Community Seed Fund is by far one of the best competitions we've seen in terms of the sheer number of high-quality entries. We look forward to working with MouseBelt Startup School to provide the finalists of this round guidance and mentorship to help turn their startup projects into thriving businesses.” Anke Liu, Community and Events Manager, Stellar Development Foundation
About MouseBelt
MouseBelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:
1) Startups - MouseBelt Accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments;
2) Builders - MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop; and
3) Community - its REIMAGINE 2020 virtual conference and University Program encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.
