IRMIX Radio Weekly Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending March 20, 2021
IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown and Five Songs You Should Be Listening to #BubblingUnder
I firmly believe that IRMIX Radio will be a hitmaker radio station.”DETROIT, MI, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio is a digital radio station based out of Metro-Detroit, Michigan. The Station embraces independent artists by dedicating a Top 20 Indie Countdown every Thursday, at 5:00 p.m. EST.
IRMIX Radio's primary genres are RnB, Hip-Hop, Dance, and Gospel and Talk Radio. IRMIX Radio officially launched on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST. Over the past three weeks, the station saw significant spikes during the Top Indie 20 Countdown airing, and during its Friday Night Jamz program that airs on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. EST, with rotating DJs such as DJ Suspence, DJ Cos, and DJ Extreme Detroit, and on Saturdays with Atlanta based DJ, Core DJ Hershey at 9:00 p.m. EST, Sounds of Da Souf.
IRMIX Radio reports its weekly playlist to industry magazines that report to Billboard Magazine. This reporting provides additional exposure for independent artists. “There is no telling who may be reviewing our weekly reporting of our playlists to these magazines, from DJs to record company executives looking for the next big thing.” Said, the Station owner and Independent Artist, Martone.
“I firmly believe that IRMIX Radio will be a hitmaker radio station.” He said.
Bubbling Under Countdown
5. Friendzone – Jyrice (Blue Records, LLC)
https://music.apple.com/us/album/friendzone/1545659080?i=1545659083
4. She Ain’t – Cin Diego (StepIn2theglow Publishing)
https://music.apple.com/us/album/aint-shit/1554224420?i=1554224423
3. Leave You For My Husband – Ann Patrice (StepIn2theglow Publishing)
https://music.apple.com/us/album/leave-you-for-my-husband-single/1373490366
2. All Through the Night (Duce Club House Remix) – Martone (Enotram Entertainment Multimedia Group, LLC)
https://music.apple.com/us/album/all-through-the-night-remixes-single/1557908993
1. Follow Me Featuring Memeish Bee – KG Salone (Diamond Kingdom Entertainment)
https://music.apple.com/us/album/follow-me-feat-memeish-bee/1500019688?i=1500019690
IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Songs for Weekending March 20, 2021
1. Eileen Carey - Keep Your Love To Yourself (RolleyCstr Music)
2. December Rose - Apple Tree (Slammin Media)
3. Jimy Bishop - Take It To The Streets (Jimy Bishop Music)
4. Final State - Fever (Crank Music)
5. Primadonna Reeds - So Far So Good (Cascades)
6. Toni Land - Crazed And Dazed (Stagework Music)
7. Garrett Young - Get Gone (West Coast Collective)
8. Chris Milo - Poisoned Love (Milo Music)
9. Mr Mooq - No One (Fortune Frog Music)
10. Rumour - Stay Away (SpacedOut)
11. John Michael Ferrari - Somewhere We Could Fall (Cappy)
12. Catie Waters - Crazy (Cutmore Entertainment)
13. Sam Feldt w/Kesha - Stronger (Heartfeldt)
14. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - Dakiti (Rimas Entertainment)
15. Gorgon City & Drama - You've Done Enough (Positiva)
16. Rhett May - Latex Lady (Indie)
17. Nitti Gritti & Runn - Where I Belong (Proximity)
18. Loona - Star (Blockberry Creative)
19. Garrett Young - Who's To Blame (West Coast Collective)
20. Genesis - Frozen In Time (The Way)
