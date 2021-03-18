Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Regensdorf Celebrates a Decade of Sustainability Achievements
Green Globe recently awarded Platinum Status to Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Regensdorf marking ten consecutive years of certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Regensdorf is just a short drive away from the Zurich city centre. The completely redesigned Mövenpick Hotel Zürich-Regensdorf has a large congress hall and 19 innovatively designed meeting rooms. State of the art technical equipment ensures online meetings and link ups run smoothly and are completely stress free.
Ute Dirks, General Manager at the hotel said, “We are very proud to receive our Platinum status. Ten years of certification is indeed a great achievement that all the Team have worked toward over the years. This is a particularly significant award for us given that we have had to deal with many challenges and setbacks posed by the pandemic. We look forward to the next ten years and developing our sustainability plans even more. “
“A special thanks also to our Chief Technician, Marcel Sorrentino who has been involved for more than ten years in protecting the environment, saving energy year upon year and helping to make the world a bit better.”
Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Regensdorf was first certified by Green Globe in 2011. Since then, both management and staff have made consistent efforts to improve the property’s overall sustainability performance. The hotel continues to adhere to its sustainability goals despite difficulties faced over the past year resulting from Covid 19. The hotel has also made it a priority to contribute to those in need during the current crisis.
Eco-friendly Initiatives
Year on year, Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Regensdorf adheres to an energy reduction strategy with a saving of 4.5% in heating energy made in 2019/20. In addition, the hotel achieved a reduction of 90% in waste volume due to the replacement of plastic packaged products with those contained in more environmentally friendly wrappings. Furthermore, most sweetened drinks in PET bottles were eliminated and replaced with healthier locally sourced mineral water from the Furttal Valley.
Eliminating Food Waste
To prevent food wastage, Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Regensdorf has joined the Too Good To Go food waste program that takes unsold food from hotel restaurants and offers it as discounted meals and tasty treats via an app to the public. Profits are distributed to help people in need.
Also, in the spring and summer of 2020, the hotel rescued more than 800 kilos of food and donated it to the church community and other community members in need. These efforts were greatly appreciated with the uncertainty arising from the pandemic.
Community Aid
In April and May 2020, as part of its CSR initiatives, Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Regensdorf donated 650 kilograms of food and beverages to the Schweizer Tafel foundation. Donated groceries included fruit and vegetables, cheese, coffee cream, Mövenpick chocolate, Mövenpick jam, honey and potato chips.
Hotel team members also joined forces to assist 25 people living in poverty by organising fundraising projects to collect money for food, drinks and essential hygiene products.
