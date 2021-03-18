Interstate Plastics Promotes Bullet Resistant Glazing Solutions that Maximize Safety and Save Lives
Bullet Resistant (BR) polycarbonate glazing sheets from Interstate Plastics are used by banks, law enforcement, and the military to protect critical areas.
Hygard® containment grade sheet resists spalling and white-out after high force impacts, allowing it to retain its high optical clarity even after multiple hits.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security glazing solutions from Interstate Plastics create safe and secure work environments. Their latest Hygard® Bullet Resistant (BR) and containment-grade polycarbonate glazing sheets protect critical areas such as banks, jails, psychiatric hospitals, and police stations, as well as for personal protection, law enforcement, and military applications.
— Christopher Isar
Tested by UL LLC, the most trusted independent global safety certification company, UL752 rated Hygard® bullet-resistant polycarbonate sheets deter and stop ballistic attacks. Hygard®, which ranges from .750 to 1.25 inches thick, has ballistic ratings that depend on sheet thickness. A .750 inch sheet has a UL752 Level 1 rating, while 1 inch and 1.25 inch have a UL752 rating of Level 2 and 3, respectively. Thicker material has a higher rating for ballistic attack, meaning it has endured at least three bullets from a particular caliber. For instance, a Level 1 rated material must provide protection from three shots of a 9mm full metal copper jacket with a lead core, while a Level 3 rated material must withstand three shots of a .44 magnum. Hygard® sheets resist spalling and white-out after repeated ballistic impacts, which gives a critical advantage in maintaining visibility of threats during an attack.
Hygard® Containment Grade polycarbonate sheets have been tested to ASTM F 1915 (detention facility glazing testing), ASTM F 1233 (standard testing for security glazing materials), and H.P. White TP 0500 standards. Similar to Hygard® BR, its ratings are also dependent on thickness: .375 inch is rated Grade 3 under the ASTM F1915 test method, while .500 inch and .750 inch are rated Grade 1. Like its bullet-resistant counterpart, these polycarbonate sheets also resist spalling and white-out after high force impacts. This spalling resistance retains the high optical clarity of Hygard® CG, even during the event of an attack. These qualities make it an excellent candidate for similar applications to the Hygard® BR, including riot shields, security doors, containment cells, and banks.
Give the experts at Interstate Plastics a call at (888) 768-5759 for assistance in choosing the ideal ballistics and bullet-resistant material specific to your security glazing application.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, and profiles, as well as plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. All of our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always just a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
