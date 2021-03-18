Inspired Living: The Alternative to Organized Religion
Research shows that even though Americans are increasingly turning away from organized religion, they still feel connected to something bigger than themselves.
More and more people are waking up to the realization that we can do better, and we will do better. That's the goal of inspired living.
— Justin Recla
Nearly a quarter of all Americans do not have any religious affiliations - a number that is higher today than any other period in recent US history. A closer look at the demographics of this cohort reveals that over 30 percent are under the age of thirty, which poses a series of questions about the need for religion and its place in the future. Traditionally, organized religion, both in America and the rest of the world, served the purpose of fostering community, connecting with a higher power, teaching morality, and belonging. So, how do the religiously unaffiliated fill this void today?
To share a perspective on this subject, we interviewed Tonya Dawn Recla and her team. Tonya is the founder of the Superpower Network, which is the world’s number one platform for inspired personal development. “People are looking for a place to turn when they still love God but have outgrown religion. They are still committed to their sense of a higher purpose, but the avenues to live that out are changing at a shocking pace,” says Tonya.
The Superpower Network, which celebrates its 5-year anniversary and recently hit a landmark 25 million downloads in 2020 alone, is evidence that people around the world are looking for something beyond religion. The network developed a set program to take people through the journey of improvement through the IM Series that facilitates deeper learning. The network has a vast archive of content on the latest knowledge about human potential, consciousness, spirituality, mindfulness, energy healing, and more. It serves a growing community of seekers and believers and guides them along their life journey while tapping into their unique super powers.
The IM Series seeks to guide those in search of their purpose through inspired messages that keep the listener attuned to a higher frequency. “We are committed to always honoring our relationship with our community and inviting them into deeper and deeper conversations. Each week we deliver information they can use and explore right now in their own lives,” says Justin Recla, co-founder of the IM Series and host of the Incorporating Superpowers show on the Superpower Network. “We believe that each individual’s super power is connected to their purpose. It’s about establishing a set of values, principles and beliefs that give life meaning to you, and then using them to guide the decisions and actions you take,” he adds.
Research shows that even though Americans are increasingly turning away from organized religion, they still feel connected to a higher being or spiritual belief. A whopping 70 percent consider themselves very spiritual and are still interested in finding community and purpose through some form of faith. “Many people believe that purpose stems from your special gifts and that’s what sets you apart from other people, but that’s only part of the truth. We created this network that now reaches millions of people in over 90 countries because the purpose is also strengthened by our connection to others. Once you find your path, you’ll always find others moving along with you, hoping to reach the same destination,” says Justin. “More and more people are waking up to the realization that we can do better, and we will do better. That’s the goal of inspired living. We help people achieve that by delivering high vibrational content to address every aspect of life: From your relationships, your finances, your health, your wellbeing - it’s like your own personal message from the Divine Universe delivered straight to your inbox!”
For those in search of a community that lives for a higher calling, the IM Series moves them further down that path by ensuring that they have the tools, the training, and the support to navigate life efficiently, effectively, and from the highest perspective possible. When asked to comment on this nation-wide trend of transition from religion to inspired living, Tonya says, “Call it light, call it love, call it truth, call it intuition, call it connection, call it Christ, call it oneness, call it Spirit, call it energy, call it God, but call on it in all things, in all ways, no matter what. We are obligated to reach out to people from a space of love in ALL situations, no matter what. Those of us who walk in the light are obligated to be incredibly intentional about how we walk in the world.”
For those who are looking for their path, it’s closer than you think.
About the IM Series:
The Inspired Message (IM) Series is designed to keep its listeners attuned to a higher frequency, with high vibrational content delivered straight to their inbox. The Superpower Network is committed to always honoring their relationship with their community through an invitation to deeper conversations. Each week, the community receives information that they can explore and utilize in their lives.
Every segment of the IM Series addresses specific aspects of life and provides the tools needed to integrate each message into one’s own life. The goal and mission is to ensure that every listener has the tools, the training, and the support to navigate life efficiently, effectively, and from the highest perspective possible.
