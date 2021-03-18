ImageKeeper Provides Solutions to Deepfakes for Business Users with its Certified Media™ Product, IK Pro App.
Deepfakes, manipulated photos and video are a growing threat to businesses. ImageKeeper's newly released IK Pro App addresses and solves for these problems.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV-based imaging system company, ImageKeeper, has announced the release of its completely re-designed Pro App for professionals, businesses, and organizations that frequently work with photos, video, and audio. With the growing threat of deepfakes, manipulated photos and video, and associated fraud, there is an increasing need for secure, trusted media. ImageKeeper’s Certified Media™ technology, a key feature of the company’s products, directly addresses and solves for these problems. Their original App, its flagship product, has been in use since 2013 and is used forensically by law enforcement to capture, analyze, and report evidence. The original App has also been used to support security, hospitality, compliance, risk management, insurance, construction, and other industries, with millions of Certified Media™ captures to date.
A wide array of users ranging from investigators, photographers, reporters, artists, collectors, fire investigators, realtors, wildfire managers, law enforcement, contractors, delivery drivers, airline workers, rail and commuter system workers, and maritime workers, to name a few, will find documenting an asset, event, or incident using Certified Media™ with email, reports, and documents simple and easy. It’s the perfect tool for users ranging from individuals, small-large businesses to large enterprise.
This new release, re-designed from the ground up, is embedded with a rich set of tools, including:
• Events, Titles, Category, Descriptions, Context, Notes, Photo Groups, Photo Mapping
• Camera Push Button Media Certification - Photo, Video, Audio
• Camera Management: Upload Manager, Configurable Settings, Watermark, QR Code
• Search, Import & Export Capabilities Including Direct Posting to Social Media
• Supports Off-Line Mode & User Selectable Cloud Synchronization
• Web Portal Storyboarding Tools, Media Analysis, Palette, & Management Capabilities
• Web Portal Configurable Photo Sheets, Dashboard, & Report Writing Tools
The Pro mobile application is integrated directly into, ImageKeeper‘s cloud-based Event Capture System, allowing users to create, manage, and fully document events with Certified Media™. An exclusive feature of this system, the Certified Media™ Capture Platform, performs patented certification processes on user-captured media (photos, video, audio) and securely stores them. Once Certified Media™ is stored in the Digital Media Bank, users can access their information either via the web or the App to analyze, organize and/or share their information using one of many flexible methods integrated into the ImageKeeper System.
The new Pro App incorporates ImageKeeper’s Certified Media™ patented technology, which supports Department of Justice (DOJ) Federal Rules of Evidence (FRE) Rule 902 Self Authentication of Evidence. As a result, photos, videos, and audio recordings captured using the App have high evidentiary value in legal proceedings: With Certified Media™, one can validate that media hasn’t been altered with a simple button push. This provides a secure, auditable, chain-of-custody for user’s media from the moment of capture.
Available now for free download in Apple’s App Store, a valid ImageKeeper System Account is required. Please email info@imagekeeper.com or log on to www.ImageKeeper.com for registration and contact details or to request a demonstration.
ImageKeeper is an imaging system company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. The company began in 2013. The company founders developed Certified Media™ and more. Their technology supports insurance, legal, public safety, law enforcement, hospitality, and other business sectors.
