Way Stark Talks About The PrideStark Empire and Gaming
USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Way Stark is the founder of The PrideStark Empire is a pioneer of the professional gaming industry. He has managed to bring the business and gaming world together, to make gaming not just a more exciting competitive sport, but where businesses can also get involved with many benefits.
Over the years Way Stark has seen the gaming world change at every turn, and has seen how over the years it has grown in strength where now, there are more than 3 million gamers in the world. Many of those gamers are professional gamers, turning the hobby into an exciting sport which is worth more than 78.3 billion dollars.
We sat down with Way Stark to learn more about Pridestark Empire and Gaming, and the gaming world, and this is what he had to say.
1. First of all, please introduce yourself?
My name is Way Stark. I've been in the professional gaming space since 2005 in one way or another. Overall my mission has always been to continue to grow the industry's future by bringing communities and people together.
2. What is The PrideStark Empire?
The PrideStark Empire is the culmination of all the Pridestark team efforts over the past 10 plus years. We started in the World of Warcraft space but ended up working in everything from cosplay and conventions to fielding professional teams over the years. This launch of the Pridestark Empire is the bringing together of many missions and teams into one umbrella organization. In short we are an Esports Organization that will be creating an incredible impact on the overall industry!
3. The gaming community has expanded in recent years to more than 3 million people, with a combined revenue of 78.3 billion U.S. dollars. Why do you believe the gaming community is expanding so quickly?
The overall ability for the internet to bring more and more communities together and keep them interested through competition has expanded the industry exponentially.
4. The gaming market is huge in the USA, can you see a time when the UK market will be just as big?
Honestly, I think that the overall gaming market is growing as fast everywhere. The EU/UK market from what I can see has just as many fans putting momentum behind esports as in the NA.
5. Can you explain the difference between professional gaming and someone gaming with their family and friends?
A professional gamer is someone that is able to take their game to the same level as someone playing a sport, or a chef running a kitchen. With your family and friends you might be good or even great but when you’re at the pro level you’re just doing something completely different.
6. How hard is it to become a professional gamer?
Becoming a professional at anything is work. Don’t let your dreams be dreams.
7. Who would you say is the big name in the professional gaming world right now?
I talk about this a lot actually, I believe that the esports world is currently in need of a giant name. We have had people that have done big things and made large news lines but no one has captured the lightning in a bottle that is really needed currently to bring things to the next level.
8. You have sponsorship opportunities available, what benefits would companies achieve through becoming a sponsor?
PrideStark is on the path to retaking its spot at the top. This is a comeback story and we are looking for those that want to take the journey with us. This is not just a chance for organizations to reach a niche, very hard to reach audience, correctly; but a chance to be a part of a monumental story!
9. There are tens of millions of people out there don’t understand the thrill from gaming, how would explain gaming to someone who has never tried it and the excitement it brings?
It is competition, just like any other sport that you have fun playing and winning… find something that clicks with you and go for it!
10. You have teamed up with UKnightedXP, why did you decide to do that?
UKnightedXP is a fantastic organization that focuses on uplifting entire communities and levelling up orgs through non-profit work. They are incredible, and so is their mission statement. The PrideStark Empire felt it was a natural partnership for us when it comes to trying to uplift our own players and their communities all over the world.
11. Where do you see the future of The PrideStark Empire?
Keep watching. Our actions are going to overtake any words I could state here. Keep watching.
Media Manager
