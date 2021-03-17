International Council for Machinery Lubrication Names DSM’s Roger Story to Board of Directors
After reviewing nominees to fill a routine board vacancy, ICML's voting members have selected a longtime volunteer to serve in this public-facing role.BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Council for Machinery Lubrication (ICML) is pleased to announce the selection of Roger Story to serve as the newest member of its Board of Directors. With a long career of hands-on leadership experience in both military and civilian machinery maintenance environments, Story is currently a Maintenance and Reliability Manager with DSM Resins in Augusta, GA, and has been volunteering his expertise with various ICML committees for several years. He began his five-year board term in March 2021, replacing Rich Wurzbach of MRG Laboratories, who recently rotated off the board at the completion of his term last December.
“It is with great excitement that we welcome Roger to the board of directors, where he will continue to contribute his unique talents, expertise and perspectives to the work of our organization, now in a whole new way as a public-facing representative of our global mission,” stated ICML Executive Director Leslie Fish. “Additionally, we are grateful to Rich Wurzbach for his outstanding service to ICML during the past five years, and we appreciate all of our voting members who participated in our selection of a successor.”
ICML Board Chairman Bryan Johnson said, “The ICML board is extremely pleased to add Roger to the board. We look forward to his future involvement and help in guiding ICML into its next 20 years.”
Story began his lubrication-related career with the U.S. Navy, where he spent twenty years leading operations, maintenance, and training projects as a nuclear reactor operator and in division leadership roles. During this same time, he earned a Bachelor of Science in nuclear engineering and a master’s degree in organizational leadership. His post-military years have included reliability engineer roles at Owens Corning and his most recent position with DSM.
Story earned his first ICML certification (MLT I – Machinery Lubrication Technician Level 1) in March, 2015, upgrading to MLT II three years later. He also worked his way up to MLA III (Machine Lubricant Analyst Level 3) certification and, in 2019, he was one of the world’s first practitioners to earn MLE (Machinery Lubrication Engineer) certification. His other credentials include CMRP (Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional) and CLS (Certified Lubrication Specialist), along with Vibration Analysis Level I and Ultrasound Level I certifications.
It was after his first ICML certification that Story became interested in an ongoing relationship with ICML. “My love for lubrication excellence moved me to get involved,” he says. “My involvement has grown [with] my understanding of the organization and the importance of its mission. The world needs lubrication standards and education.”
As an active ICML volunteer, Story has participated with the test development committee, helping to research, write, and review questions for the MLA and MLT certification exams. He has also contributed to a series of 2020 articles describing the early MLE test-taking experience. Earlier this year he lent his expertise to ICML’s awards committee, serving as a judge to score applications for the Augustus H. Gill Award for Oil Analysis Excellence and the John R. Battle Award for Machinery Lubrication Excellence.
Story acknowledges a longtime passion for the industry has led him to this new position on the ICML board of directors. “I have always been a ‘lubrication’ nerd,” he says. “The passion started with classic automobiles and has grown from there… The ICML, working together with other like-minded organizations, is working to elevate lubrication excellence where it belongs. I want to change the paradigm about the importance of lubrication excellence. With my desire to make a lasting difference, this is an opportunity to do just that.”
ABOUT ICML
ICML is a vendor-neutral, member-based, technical, not-for-profit organization serving global industry since 2001 as the world-class authority on machinery lubrication that advances the optimization of asset reliability, utilization and costs. ICML consists of paid professional staff members, volunteer committees, and members (organizations and individuals). It is a certification body serving industrial lubrication and oil analysis practitioners worldwide; a technical awards body recognizing companies that excel in oil analysis and machinery lubrication programs; and a standards body developing ICML 55 standards for lubricated asset management.
Download a brochure.
# # #
Please direct media inquiries to Paul Hiller, ICML Marketing Manager, paulh@lubecouncil.org, 918-615-6575.
Paul Hiller
International Council for Machinery Lubrication
+1 918-615-6575
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn