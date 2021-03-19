Climbing a STAIRWAY TO NIRVANA: Samir Bodhi's Album Debuts in Top 4 of ZMR Global Airplay Chart, No. 1 on Amazon New Age
Stairway to Nirvana: Traditional Indian instruments blended with synthesizers, studio effects and electric guitar for an amazing cinematic sounding production; inspirational instrumentals with some tracks featuring vocals.
The original working title of the project "Samir & Friends" reflects the seamlessness and intense creative synergy the producer creates with his featured musical cohorts (left to right): Pt. Suvodeep Mukherjee, Samir Bodhi, Sanjoy Das (Bapi), Subhajyoti Guha.
Samir Bodhi and friends recorded traditional Indian instruments and vocals, combining the recordings with synthesizers and electric guitar for a modern sound.
Bodhi gathered his talented Bollywood friends to record an array of traditional Indian instruments just before the pandemic, and later combined the recordings with synthesizers, studio effects and electric guitar in what has been referred to by critics as an amazing cinematic masterpiece. The album is finding fans in a wide range of genres from new age to jazz and traditional Indian music, and is being embraced for relaxation and meditation practices.
"I conceived of this album around June last year," said Bodhi in 2020. "I'm a naturalized citizen and love America, and was dismayed at the anti-immigrant rhetoric that had become part of our political discourse. I was sad to see a world full of racism, hatred, bigotry and misogyny. We were all witnessing a world where the politics of hate based on race or color, and narcissism, had become rampant. More than ever before, the world needed peace, and I've found after many years as a composer and producer, that music is the way to impart this and connect people beyond their many differences."
Brilliantly fusing East Indian classical music and instruments with modern Western music, the Indian-born guitarist, composer, producer and recording engineer's multi-faceted life and career illuminates the American immigrant experience of thriving in the pursuit of his ambitious dreams. These troubled times demand music that is full of powerful and peaceful creativity, and this album presents one of the most relaxed, yet inspiring, musical adventures of our times.
The original working title of the project "Samir & Friends" reflects the seamlessness and intense creative synergy the producer creates with his featured musical cohorts, whose names may be as yet unfamiliar to American music fans but who are all huge creative contributors to India's diverse musical culture. Guitarist/arranger Sanjoy Das (Bapi) is a leading session and live guitarist in Bollywood. Flutist Rakesh Chaurasia, nephew of flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, has toured with legendary table virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain. Sarod master and composer Rajeeb Chakraborty is a renowned musician, educationist, composer and conductor. Sarangi player Pankaj Mishra has performed as a solo artist and accompanist throughout India, and toured abroad accompanying everyone from Pt. Kumar Bose to Pt. Andindya Chatterjee.
Stairway to Nirvana also features two renowned lead vocalists, Samir Bodhi’s wife Madhumita Chatterjee, a popular Bollywood star who has sung with legends (Anup Jalota, Kumar Sanu) and in 2019 earned the World Film Festival Signature Series award in Hollywood; and Pt. Suvodeep Mukherjee, a specialist in north Indian classical and raag-based songs who has toured the world and released 40 albums to date. Samir also engages the talents of lyricist Rajiv Dutta, a popular Bollywood songwriter who is one of the most sought-after wordsmiths in Kolkata and Mumbai. The collection's mixer Biswadeep Chatterjee is an award-winning sound designer, sound editor and audio mixer who is a four-time National Film Award winner for Best Audiography.
Traditional Indian instruments blended with synthesizers, studio effects and electric guitar in an amazing cinematic sounding production, all inspirational instrumentals with some vocals featured on several tracks. Beginning with "Tranquility" the tracks are presented in specific order, so that the strong, resonant sounds guide the listener through the stages of life, transforming from mournful to joyful, and eventually ascending to reach enlightenment, engaging with naturally restorative influences in the final track, "Nirvana."
Critics seem to agree, writing “One of the most relaxed, yet inspiring, musical adventures I have listened to this year is found in the beautiful opener, ‘Tranquility,’ says Dick Metcalf of Contemporary Fusion Reviews, while Keith “MuzikMan” Hannaleck of New Age Music Reviews opines “This is beautiful spiritual music for difficult times and what we all need to have access to. I hope it has the same effect on everyone and gives you all time for relaxation, hope, and healing,” and Vivek Kumar, in New Music Alert adds, “Samir, what a joy you have offered to the world!”
New Age music has found a new visionary in Samir Bodhi and his music, which embraces the highest quality and intentions of the reinvigorated genre. “Music has the power to be a great healer of the body, mind and spirit, and beyond providing a meaningful listening experience, I would love this album to serve as a healing agent for people during this challenging time in world history," he says.
Bodhi and friends look forward to performing live as soon as possible, and offer direct booking link on the website. Meanwhile, Stairway to Nirvana (Rishov Music) is available for streaming worldwide and as a beautiful 6-panel digipak CD on Amazon, or as a direct purchase from the artist’s official website. Retail distribution is available through Clay Pasternak Inc (CPI) at cpidistro (at) gmail (dot) com.
Track listing:
1. Tranquility 4:40
2. OM 6:26
3. Harmony 4:04
4. Peace 3:20
5. Nirvana 7:22
Total Playing Time: 25:12
