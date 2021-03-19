Climbing a STAIRWAY TO NIRVANA: Samir Bodhi's Album Debuts in Top 4 of ZMR Global Airplay Chart, No. 1 on Amazon New Age

Stairway to Nirvana: Traditional Indian instruments blended with synthesizers, studio effects and electric guitar for an amazing cinematic sounding production; inspirational instrumentals with some tracks featuring vocals.

The original working title of the project "Samir & Friends" reflects the seamlessness and intense creative synergy the producer creates with his featured musical cohorts (left to right): Pt. Suvodeep Mukherjee, Samir Bodhi, Sanjoy Das (Bapi), Subhajyoti Guha.