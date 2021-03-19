Independence DSO Retains AIM Dental Marketing As Its Dental Marketing Agency

About

Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow (BOB roe) is President of AIM Dental Marketing. He is also Executive Director of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions telephone skills mastery curriculum, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard. Danny has lectured nationwide, and been published in numerous professional publications. He is a Certified mediator and arbitrator, Charter Member of the Speaking Consulting Network, and founding executive chair for the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Illinois, and Masters of Business Administration Degrees (MBAs) in finance and marketing from The University of Chicago and K.U.L. Belgium, respectively. His passions include skiing, cycling, adventure racing, kayaking, and mountaineering. Danny is a certified health coach and personal trainer, which serves to round out his passion for helping professionals lead by example.

