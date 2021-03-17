A Proudly Canadian Solution to Canada’s Chronic Drug and Vaccine Shortages
Ensuring Canadians have access to the medications they need means supporting Canadian manufacturers, says London Drugs
There is a proudly Canadian solution to the medication and vaccine shortages: supporting domestic drug manufacturers.”RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has highlighted a glaring weakness in Canadian healthcare: reoccurring shortages of essential drugs and vaccines.
— Clint Mahlman, President and COO, London Drugs
London Drugs says it is important to work now to find solutions to drug and vaccine supply. As the company prepares to join Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, it is pledging support to Canadian pharmaceutical manufacturers to help reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and improve domestic supply of essential medicines and vaccines.
“There is a proudly Canadian solution to the medication and vaccine shortages: supporting domestic drug manufacturers,” says Clint Mahlman, President and COO, London Drugs. “It’s the right thing to do for our pharmacy patients, for the industry and for the country.”
An overwhelming majority of Canadians agree. A recent survey among members of the online Angus Reid Forum found due to the pandemic, 96 per cent of Canadians feel that it is important to have a strong domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing presence.
Drug shortages have been a challenge for Canada’s pharmacies for many years including epipens and other treatments. The result of longstanding global supply chain issues, shortages can have a real impact on the health of Canadians. Domestic manufacturing may offer a long-term solution.
London Drugs has a long history of supporting local Canadian products and Canadian suppliers. Proudly Canadian signage in stores and online make it easier for customers to find locally made products. Consistent with its commitment to supporting local, in April 2020, London Drugs offered up shelf space in stores to local small businesses who had to close their doors due to COVID-19; the 'Local Central' initiative raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Canadian small businesses.
With respect to drug and vaccine shortages, London Drugs is in continuous discussions with Apotex Inc., and other Canadian manufacturers on this issue.
Apotex, Canada’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer says that its fully integrated manufacturing facilities underscore the importance of having a domestic manufacturing capability.
“We have the ability to adjust our manufacturing and distribution in order to meet urgent government and patient needs,” says Raymond Shelley, SVP Commercial Operations- Canadian & Caribbean, Apotex.
In April 2020, the world saw a growing demand of hydroxychloroquine. Apotex shifted its priorities by scaling up production to manufacture more hydroxychloroquine to meet the increased demand. Being its home market, Canadians were the first priority before product was shipped to other markets.
“With support from other Canadian companies like London Drugs, we can help make Canada self-sufficient by ensuring a stable, secure supply of medication and bring new drugs to market,” says Shelley. “That not only means better care for Canadians, but also thousands of new, high-quality, highly skilled jobs.”
*According to StatsCan, the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Canada employs approximately 30,000 people. With an increased pharmaceutical manufacturing presence, Canadians will see a direct economic impact through a growth in employment opportunities.
“As a Canadian owned and operated company, we understand the importance of supporting Canadian businesses. And given the option, we would want more domestic suppliers helping to keep our pharmacies stocked - ensuring our patients get the crucial medications and vaccines when they need it,” says Mahlman.
About London Drugs
Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs sells to every province and territory in Canada through its online store www.LondonDrugs.com and has 81 physical stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from personal protection equipment for pandemic safety, to digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9000 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.
About the Angus Reid Forum:
The Angus Reid Forum is Canada’s most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.
Survey Methodology
From October 13-14, 2020 Apotex participated in a survey among 1,505 online Canadian adults (18+) who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, weighted and balanced on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.
