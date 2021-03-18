First Priority Group Launches New FPG Electrified Division
FPG Electrified will focus on electrification of light and medium duty emergency and specialty vehicles.
FPG Electrified will concentrate on creating reliable vehicles for our core partners. This will have a profound effect on the essential workers who operate in these vehicles on a daily basis.”FLANDERS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group
First Priority Group (FPG), a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles is pleased to announce the launch of its new division, FPG Electrified. This division will focus on electrification of light and medium duty emergency and specialty vehicles combined with a suite of products designed to support fleet assessment and conversion, infrastructure and energy savings. FPG has been involved in the vehicle electrification arena since 2015 and will now combine its experience in emergency vehicle upfitting with its vehicle electrification expertise.
Combining Expertise in Emergency Vehicles and Electrification
For over 20 years, FPG has been serving emergency vehicle fleets and creating custom vehicle solutions to meet their needs. FPG Electrified’s mission is to center its attention on creating an EV platform with first responders in mind. Over the years, to meet the market demand for clean transportation and electric vehicles, FPG has designed electric vehicle projects for multiple clients.
Realize the Financial and Environmental Benefits
For communities, businesses and other organizations seeking to meet strategic clean energy goals and reducing transportation costs, electrifying a fleet is a critical step. Adopting EVs for every day use is becoming easier and more cost-effective and provides critical benefits. Environmental benefits include reducing greenhouse gas emissions which improves public and employee health. Financial benefits include decreasing maintenance costs by approximately 40% and paying the equivalent of less than $1 per gallon of gas. Additionally, FPG can assist fleets to take advantage of private and public grants, tax credits and state/federal incentives to lower the investment costs of EVs and charging equipment.
“We are extremely excited to launch the FPG Electrified Division,” said Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group. “The move towards chassis electrification seems unstoppable. While there are a great number of people focused on passenger and commercial applications, FPG Electrified will concentrate on creating reliable vehicles for our core partners. This will have a profound effect on the essential workers who operate in these vehicles on a daily basis.”
From Concept to Execution
FPG Electrified provides a suite of products and services designed to assist in the planning and implementation of an electric vehicle fleet conversion project for emergency, specialty, municipal and utility fleets. With automotive technology making great strides in the past five years, the opportunity for organizations to take advantage of this innovation is enormous. FPG Electrified assists fleets from concept to execution including fleet configuration, charging infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, fleet data visibility, project management and energy storage among others.
About First Priority Group
First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles. Established over 20 years ago, FPG's range of expertise encompasses design, manufacturing, service and sales to provide our customers with comprehensive one-stop solutions across their emergency and specialty vehicle needs. FPG's Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency, command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. FPG's EMS Division provides new and refurbished ambulances along with keeping a fleet of in-stock remounts available for immediate delivery. Our customer base includes a wide range of emergency response agencies across the United States.
