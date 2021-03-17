Opening of Pet Boutique and Pet Photography Service
Opening of New Online Pet Supply Store and Pet Photography ServiceLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opening of Pet Bella Boutique and Supply opens its doors for pet photography services and online supplies including, food, beds, and collars etc. There will also be a donation tab and adoption view on the website through the organization Perrys Place of adoptable cats. Any donations will go to the organization for keeping the shelter up and running.
The founder, Shari Emami is an active animal advocate, former volunteer with ASPCA, and a pet owner for the last 20 years. She also holds a certification in animal training and physical therapy. She was inspired to open her own business after a brief stint working at a pet grooming salon.
The pet photography service allows online consultations and bookings for those looking to capture that special photo of their pet. There is an outdoor setting location or in studio set up. There is something for every pet and our photographer photographs all types of animals.
For more info see contact below
Shari Emani
Pet Bella Boutique and Supply
+1 866-490-0269
Petbellaboutiqueandsupply@gmail.com