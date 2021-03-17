The RemoteRated CEO List: Who Are the Top Leaders in Remote Work?
Remote leadership requires skills, perspective, & strategies not obvious to 'traditional' CEOs. We polled & researched to identify which CEOs excel.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leadership and development of a remote organization requires skills, perspective, and strategies that might not be obvious to 'traditional' CEOs. We polled communities and researched for ourselves to identify which CEOs are truly excelling in leading their company, culture, and people in a remote world.
Factors we considered:
Communication: We gave strong consideration to CEOs with articulate public leadership with regard to the remote conversation. CEOs that are evangelizing best practices, employee empowerment, and remote transformation immediately became candidates.
Employee Endorsement: Has the CEO received praise, and positive testimonial online? (We chatted with employees, dug up articles, Tweets, Glassdoor mentions, etc.)
Company Growth: Has the company been innovating, expanding, hiring, and growing revenue throughout the madness of the pandemic? (An achievement unto itself!)
Products / Services: We gave consideration to CEOs leading companies that provide value, utility, or leadership to the remote world. Although this was a minimal criteria, and you'll find that some company's products on the list have almost nothing to do with remote work. That being said, we wanted to celebrate those CEOs that are proactively building companies that themselves are evolving remote work.
Who did we miss? Who else deserves recognition? Set them up on RemoteRated.com or send us a note to nominate them for our next list!
1) Adam Nathan | Almanac Docs
2) Alex Bouaziz | Deel
3) Andrea Loubier | Mailbird
4) Carrie McKeegan| Greenback Expat Tax Services
5) Chris Herd | Firstbase
6) Clark Valberg | InVision
7) Darren Buckner | Workfrom
8) David Cancel | Drift
9) Gesche Haas | Dreamy Humans
10) Hiten Shah | FYI
11) Jason Fried | Basecamp
12) Jinglei Ren | Merico
13) Jeff Shiner | 1Password
14) Job van der Voort | Remote
15) Justin Mitchell | Yac
16) Lance Cummings | Voodrop
17) Mark Faggiano | TaxJar
18) Matthias Henze| Jimdo
19) Nash Ahmed | Undock
20) Natalie Nagele | Wildbit
21) Sara Du | Alloy Automation
22) Shyam Sundar | GoFloaters
23) Sid Sijbrandij | GitLab
24) Steli Efti | Close
25) Tobi Lutke | Shopify
Share your own remote story or discover the greatest remote employers on RemoteRated.com, the Glassdoor of the remote world.
RemoteRated.com is a place for people to find their next employer with real insight, while providing a place for companies to celebrate and certify their remote success, while finding the best candidates.
Maxim Wheatley
Merico
maxim@merico.dev
Visit us on social media:
Twitter