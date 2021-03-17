Alta Data Technologies Selects Holt MIL-STD-1553 Integrated Transceiver/Transformer for In-Line (NLINE™) 1553 Product
Holt's Integrated Package Helped Alta Develop Innovative 1553 Embedded Product
The HI-2579 product was ideal for our innovative NLINE™ Ethernet-MIL-STD-1553 converter: 1553 on one side of the cable, and Ethernet on the other - perfect for deployed applications.”MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Viejo, CA (February 11, 2021) –Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announced today it has selected Holt Integrated Circuits MIL-STD-1553 transceiver/transformer integrated product combination, HI-2579, for use in their NLINE-E1553 device, a real-time Ethernet MIL-STD-1553 converter.
— Jake Haddock, CTO of Alta
The HI-2579 is a 3.3V MIL-STD-1553/1760 dual transceiver with integrated dual transformers.
The IC is hermetically sealed on a ceramic LCC substrate and dual transformers are mounted in the same package. The ceramic substrate allows extended temperature operation from −55oC to +125oC and achieves Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) 1.
The device operates from a single 3.3V supply and provides a single-component solution to interface an FPGA directly with a dual redundant MIL-STD-1553 bus. The HI-2579 transceiver is available in industrial −40oC to +85oC and extended −55oC to +125oC temperature ranges, with optional burn-in available for extended temperature range devices.
“Holt is very happy Alta once again chose us for their latest product design,” said Anthony Murray, Director of Marketing Communications at Holt. “This product provides them with a robust, compact product ideal for this application.”
“We have worked well with Holt for many years and have many of their parts designed-in to a majority of our products. The HI-2579 combined transceiver and transformer was a perfect fit for our new NLINE-E1553™ real-time Ethernet MIL-STD-1553 converter,” said Jake Haddock, CTO of Alta. “The combination of the transceiver and transformer to a single component allowed us to offer significant additional features and capability for our customers.”
The NLINE-E1553 device represents a significant advancement for portable 1553, 1553b connectivity, as Alta’s has embedded its’ advanced AltaCore protocol engine directly into the cable harness, with 1553 on one side and Ethernet on the other. For the first time, a full featured 1553 interface, including A/D O-Scope signal debugging, is now available directly in a rugged cable assembly (810G tested with full water immersion, and to 70K ft operational). This is an ideal implementation for embedded or flight line applications.
The NLINE, like Alta’s ENET™ products, implements a real-time UDP server FPGA design that eliminates traditional IP/UDP software stacks – virtually eliminating virus concerns. This capability allows the customer to securely remote 1553 operations via Ethernet with very little added (<20 µs) device latency. Alta also plans to release 1553 USB 3 and Thunderbolt™ NLINE interfaces later this year.
About Holt Integrated Circuits
Located in Mission Viejo, CA, Holt Integrated Circuits is a major supplier of ICs for avionics and military aircraft data bus and display applications. The company’s products are specified by more than 400 manufacturers worldwide and are employed in flight control, navigation, engine management, communications, safety equipment, and in-flight entertainment systems.
Holt’s range of ICs supporting the ARINC 429 standard is the widest in the industry, and its MIL-STD-1553 transceivers are recognized as the industry’s smallest, having the lowest power consumption. In addition, Holt MIL-STD-1553 integrated terminals offer the most compact, cost effective solution available, integrating protocol, transceiver and transformers in a single 15x15mm package. Holt also offers its MIL-STD-1553 protocol as a DAL A, DO-254 Certifiable IP Core. Other data bus products include ARINC 717, CAN (ARINC 825), Ethernet, RS-485/422, discrete-to-digital and analog switches. Select products are available to DSCC SMD specifications. Holt also offers product compliant to the European Union "RoHS Directive 002/95/EC".
Holt Integrated Circuits is AS9100D:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 registered.
To request information on Holt’s ARINC 429, MIL-STD-1553 and other aerospace products, readers should contact Holt at (949) 859-8800, by e-mail at info@holtic.com, or visit the Holt Web site at www.holtic.com.
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing (over $150M+ in sales), private company that provides industry leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express (PCIe), PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express (MPCIE). Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com
Harry Wild
Alta Data Technologies
+1 505-994-3111
email us here