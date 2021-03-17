MarketDesk announces sales team expansion in New York City & North America
MarketDesk expands its sales presence in New York City & North AmericaNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketDesk, the revolutionary market data sales channel is proud to announce George Katsch will be joining the North America Sales Division headquartered in New York City.
George brings over 20 years of financial market data sales expertise, having worked at such companies as S&P Comstock, Quote Media, & Financial Content Inc. George brings a wide breadth of practical and executive sales experience to the North American Division of MarketDesk.
John Robinson, Global Head of Sales said, “We are extremely pleased to have George join the North America sales team. Having worked with George at a client company; I look forward to working with him at MarketDesk and believe he will prove a great asset moving forward.”
With its growing list of new content, data and content partners, MarketDesk is moving ahead with this sales expansion to help its partners distribute their content more effectively with new revenue streams. MarketDesk anticipates further expansion of its North American sales presence in the weeks and months to come.
With its additional content and product, MarketDesk will focus on supporting content providers with key sales executive support to meet the market challenge. The expansion of its sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia is key to these objectives.
For more on MarketDesk and its cutting edge technology for content owners and sellers, please see the company website at https//marketdesk.com.
