KMK Launches New Website to Support Pharmaceutical Commercial Operations
From planning to execution, KMK has your pharmaceutical commercial operations needs covered in their newly redesigned website.MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
KMK Consulting Inc. has launched a new website for pharmaceutical and biotech professionals who are looking for support in their commercial operations. The redesigned site offers a user-friendly experience and provides easy navigation to discover the breadth of services KMK offers.
More information can be found at: http://www.kmkconsultinginc.com
"The look and feel of the new website now truly reflects the spirit of KMK – helping visitors make sense of information and easily find solutions to their business problems," noted Robb Stewart, Head of Sales and Marketing at KMK.
Featuring an enticing, modern design and intuitive navigation experience, it’s easy to see that KMK are experts in their field. Built with the end user in mind, the new site simplifies the search process for particular services and provides deeper insight into the expertise KMK offers. Solutions for common business obstacles faced in the pharmaceutical industry are highlighted, ranging from Sales Force Effectiveness and HEOR to Advanced Analytics and Market Research. Visitors can also watch demos of customizable software solutions and business intelligence tools to see how the products are tailored to the specific needs of each client.
Another exciting addition to the new site is the Insights section which features KMK’s library of case studies, white papers, infographics and more. “Our customers will love the updated Insights section where they can search on a specific business function to find content that is relevant to their organization,” says Stewart.
KMK knows two things to be true: 1. Pharmaceutical commercial operations tend to be overly complex, and 2. Disjointed data processes are serious barriers to successful pharmaceutical commercialization. The experts at KMK work to solve these problems by combining market research and analytics with technology solutions. The results are improved sales outcomes through high-quality, consistent sales and marketing reporting and analytics — always keeping the end user in mind. These data-driven results guide strategic decision-making and provide the foundation to support clients’ sales operations successes.
KMK Consulting, Inc. is a consulting firm that has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research and Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
