Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 21B200821

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Vitali , Sgt. Dan Hall

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME:3/14/21 @ 2040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 Granville

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/14/21 at approximately 2040 hours, troopers from the VT State Police Royalton Barracks responded to VT Route 100 in Granville for a suspicious incident. It was reported that a vehicle drove by a residence and shot at it. Upon further investigation it was determined that a BB hit the residence’s window and caused damage. The investigation also revealed that the neighbor’s residence was also hit by a separate BB. Based on the timing and vicinity it is believed that the two incidents are related.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Corporal Vitlai or Sgt. Hall at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

