St Albans // DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A200889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                                

STATION: St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/16/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Rudolph Dumas                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/16/2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were advised of a vehicle parked in the travel lane of the interstate. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Dumas unconscious behind the wheel. When speaking with Dumas, Troopers noticed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Dumas for suspicion of DUI drugs. He was ultimately released on a citation to appear in court on 4/05/21 at 1000 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/05/21 at 1000hrs          

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

