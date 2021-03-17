St Albans // DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A200889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 03/16/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Rudolph Dumas
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/16/2021 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were advised of a vehicle parked in the travel lane of the interstate. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Dumas unconscious behind the wheel. When speaking with Dumas, Troopers noticed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Dumas for suspicion of DUI drugs. He was ultimately released on a citation to appear in court on 4/05/21 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/05/21 at 1000hrs
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993