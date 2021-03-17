Jami Fosgate Honored with Collaborative Practice California Eureka Award
Burbank Attorney Jami Fosgate has been recognized by Collaborative Practice California with the Eureka Award for her contributions to Collaborative Divorce.
Burbank Family Law Attorney Jami Fosgate has been recognized by Collaborative Practice California with the prestigious Eureka Award for her contributions and dedication to helping the establish Collaborative Divorce as alternative to going to court for California couples that have made the decision to divorce.
The Eureka Award is awarded to divorce professionals in the core disciplines of Collaborative Divorce– mental health, financial, and legal – as well as those who are not licensed in these professions. The Eureka Award was established in 2006. The Eureka Award is awarded to only three to five Honorees every year.
“I believe that the court process harms divorcing couples and their children,” said Jami Fosgate. “The Collaborative Divorce process is simply a better way to handle most divorce cases. As a result, I made the decision several years ago to decline representing of parties in court cases. My goal is to help my clients through the Family Law process while minimizing emotional stress.”
Jami Fosgate’s Mediation and Collaborative Divorce practice is focused on bringing the parties together to control the outcome of their case and settle their disagreements amicably. By doing so, the parties will be better equipped to co-parent and work together to resolve any future conflicts.
For more information, contact Jami Fosgate through her website www.fosgatefamilylaw.net or by phone at 818-827-7157.
