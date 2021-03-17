Truth & Liberty Coalition Sends ‘Action Alert’ on the Equality Act
Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society.
Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The United States Senate is poised to vote on the so-called Equality Act [H.R. 5 2021]. This bill is the most aggressive restriction of religious freedom and speech ever attempted in this nation,” according to Richard Harris, executive director, Truth & Liberty Coalition.
The bill has a very real prospect of becoming law, according to Harris. “Unless Republicans can mount a filibuster, which takes 60 votes to break, or can bring over a Democrat to their side, the Equality Act is likely to pass the Senate.”
“Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” said Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty executive director.
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the organization offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on key social issues and U.S. congressional legislation being debated.
“We find often that churchgoers and pastors don’t know where to start,” said a Truth & Liberty official. “Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
Christian ministry Liberty Counsel finds if passed the Equality Act, among other things, will mean:
• Biological men will have the “right” to use women’s bathrooms, showers and locker rooms—even in schools.
• Churches will be forced to provide equal access to LGBTQ ceremonies if the facilities are open to natural marriage ceremonies.
• Churches and religious schools would be forced to hire staff involved in LGBTQ conduct; give men access to restrooms, locker rooms, showers and sports; allow boys to bunk with girls on camping and overnight trips; and provide insurance to cover hormones, mutilating surgeries, and chemical and surgical abortions.
• Noncompliant churches and schools will lose federal, state and local tax exemptions and accreditations.
• Beginning in pre-K, children will be taught that they can choose their gender, will be encouraged to experiment with each other to find their "identities" and will be able to demand opposite, both and neither sex pronouns (he for a girl, zie for neither, mx for both).
• Pregnancy centers will be forced to provide abortion referrals.
The Truth & Liberty Coalition, in cooperation with Family Policy Alliance is sending an “Action Alert” to urge Americans to contact their United States senators and tell them to stop the Equality Act. Explore the Truth & Liberty website and visit the Truth & Liberty Research Center https://truthandliberty.net/resources/ for great practical resources.
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition: Become a Truth & Liberty Coalition member https://truthandliberty.net/donate/membership and join the organization in standing for truth in the public square.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
