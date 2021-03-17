Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's Spring Inspired Menu and Wine Features Have Arrived

Firebirds' Ham-Jam Burger

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guests at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill can set their tastebuds abloom with a limited-time, seasonally inspired and scratch prepared menu that includes such dishes as Key Lime Grilled Striped Bass and New York Strip & BLT Salad now through April 27.

“Our incredible spring menu incorporates the bold, garden-fresh ingredients to really bring out the flavor in each item,” said Firebirds Executive Chef Steve Sturm. “Combined with our signature wood fired grill, our new seasonal menu has been created specifically to offer something for everyone’s palate.”

The spring menu is available for dine-in (where applicable) and ToGo curbside delivery. For more information visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com.

Spring Features Menu:

Shareable/Appetizer

-Lobster Spinach Queso: Lobster, baby spinach, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and tortilla chips

Entrees

-Key Lime Grilled Striped Bass: Wood-grilled Pacific striped bass served over ancient grains pilaf with asparagus, roasted tomatoes and charred corn; topped with shrimp in a Key lime butter sauce

Wine Pairing: Rickshaw Chardonnay

-Ham-Jam Burger: Grilled, hand-pattied burger topped with pepper jack and sharp cheddar cheese, griddled ham, fried egg and bacon jam on a toasted brioche bun; choice of side

Beer Pairing: Sam Adams Boston Lager

-NY Strip & BLT Salad: Wood-grilled NY Strip topped with BLT butter, accompanied by our signature BLT Salad

Wine Pairing: Rickshaw Pinot Noir

Dessert

-Ooey Gooey Butter Cake: Served with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh berries

Additionally, Firebirds will offer Rickshaw Wines that express the soul of California’s coastal appellations through April 27, including:

-2018 Rickshaw Chardonnay: Rich and vivacious, with lemon curd, tropical fruit and honeysuckle flavors

-2019 Rickshaw Pinot Noir: Bold yet delicate, with rich black cherry notes, cola and hints of vanilla and baking spices

Firebirds also offers gift cards, reservations on OpenTable, delivery via DoorDash or order from the ToGo curbside menu at FirebirdsRestaurants.com. Register to be a Firebirds’ Inner Circle member and be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items and exclusive offers. Members also receive a gift for joining and a gift on their birthday.

Firebirds adheres to all CDC guidelines and follows recommended social distancing protocols to ensure the health and safety of its guests and team members. For more information, visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds’ scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds’ private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $2 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.