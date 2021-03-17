Quantum Capital Inc (QTCI) appoints Mr. Amar Singh as its President, CEO and CFO to Grow the Business.
I am delighted to join Quantum Capital Inc and look forward to developing a profitable business for Quantum shareholders.”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Capital Inc. (QTCI), a USA based public shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of our common stock, today announces the appointment of Mr Amar Singh as CEO and President.
Amar Singh is an experienced and successful leader with expertise in delivering end to end commercial solutions for the education and employment sectors. Over the last decade, he has been instrumental in leading a number of mergers and acquisitions for various educational groups and has initiated transformational growth.
Amar adopts a consultive, collaborative leadership approach that allows him to develop effective strategic program roll-outs, and manage projects effectively. Using this experience and insight, he drives high growth and effective change that yields profitable results.
Amar Singh, The President and CEO of Quantum Capital Inc stated, “I am delighted to join Quantum Capital Inc and look forward to developing a profitable business for Quantum shareholders.”
About Quantum Capital, QTCI
Quantum Capital, Inc., – QTCI is a public shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of our common stock within the vocational education industry.
The company was first incorporated on 14 May 2009 under the name The Source Vitamin Company, Inc and on April 4, 2011 it changed its name to LTS Nutraceuticals, Inc and on January 15, it changed to current name.
The Company is actively looking to acquire established and profitable businesses across different industries.
SAFE HARBOR
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements
Company Contact
Investors Relations
ir@edunation.edu.au
Amar Partap Singh
EDUNATION
+61 401 300 005
